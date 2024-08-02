Patch 0.0.0.4.00 - New Stuff and Quality of Life Changes!

Fishing Area 4 - The Machine.

Fishing Area 4 Catalog

Fishing - Worm Token - Used to play The Machine.

Fishing - New Crafting Recipe - Worm Token.

Fishing - Level Systems - Used for discounts and better sell prices for fish.

Fishing - Area 4 Music

Sushi Minigame - GFX updates.

Hi-Lo - GUI updates and Quality of Life changes.

Pop the Bubble - New Mode (Deception Mode)

Pop the Bubble - New Song (Deception Mode)

Catch the Mouse - New BG's for the game. (A rare variant as well)

Catch the Mouse - "X" added to gamescreen.

Main Game Shop - Fishing Shop now offers discounts based on your fishing lvl (Max of 50%)

New Main Game Screen Song!