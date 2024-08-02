Fishing Area 4 - The Machine.
Fishing Area 4 Catalog
Fishing - Worm Token - Used to play The Machine.
Fishing - New Crafting Recipe - Worm Token.
Fishing - Level Systems - Used for discounts and better sell prices for fish.
Fishing - Area 4 Music
Sushi Minigame - GFX updates.
Hi-Lo - GUI updates and Quality of Life changes.
Pop the Bubble - New Mode (Deception Mode)
Pop the Bubble - New Song (Deception Mode)
Catch the Mouse - New BG's for the game. (A rare variant as well)
Catch the Mouse - "X" added to gamescreen.
Main Game Shop - Fishing Shop now offers discounts based on your fishing lvl (Max of 50%)
New Main Game Screen Song!
Boop a Cat update for 2 August 2024
Patch 0.0.0.4.00 - New Stuff and Quality of Life Changes!
Fishing Area 4 - The Machine.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update