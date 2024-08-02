SHADOWBOXING,UPDATE.003

This update and Monday's update counts as this weeks full update suite. Next week's update I am going to attempt to tackle the in-game stutter and one final push to bring the boot time to an absolute minimum.
- Added visual guidance markers on points of interest in Shadowboxing.
- Added Hitstun indicator next to combo count
- Implemented Visibility Occlusion, Increasing overall game performance.
- Cleaned up Shadowboxing, removing many unused non-visible objects in the map, speeding up performance and shortening boot-up time.
- Fixed Transition UI not working for certain scenes
