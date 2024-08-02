 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

CYCO update for 2 August 2024

SHADOWBOXING,UPDATE.003

Share · View all patches · Build 15234115 · Last edited 2 August 2024 – 02:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update and Monday's update counts as this weeks full update suite. Next week's update I am going to attempt to tackle the in-game stutter and one final push to bring the boot time to an absolute minimum.

  • Added visual guidance markers on points of interest in Shadowboxing.
  • Added Hitstun indicator next to combo count
  • Implemented Visibility Occlusion, Increasing overall game performance.
  • Cleaned up Shadowboxing, removing many unused non-visible objects in the map, speeding up performance and shortening boot-up time.
  • Fixed Transition UI not working for certain scenes

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1948681
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 1948682
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link