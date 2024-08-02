SHADOWBOXING,UPDATE.003

This update and Monday's update counts as this weeks full update suite. Next week's update I am going to attempt to tackle the in-game stutter and one final push to bring the boot time to an absolute minimum.

Added visual guidance markers on points of interest in Shadowboxing.

Added Hitstun indicator next to combo count

Implemented Visibility Occlusion, Increasing overall game performance.

Cleaned up Shadowboxing, removing many unused non-visible objects in the map, speeding up performance and shortening boot-up time.

Fixed Transition UI not working for certain scenes