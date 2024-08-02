Icarus Week 139 Update | Encounter the new ‘Dribbo’ on Icarus

Welcome to Week 139.

This week, we are introducing a new creature: the Dribbo. These hippo-esque creatures have a unique spawning mechanic not seen in Icarus thus far, that’ll lead to some unique encounters.

We also delve into a preview of a new planetary crafted backpack and a quality-of-life improvement for bosses that will become much more relevant with the release of the Dangerous Horizons expansion.

Concluding this week’s update is a breakdown of the ‘Null Sector’, the new region being added to the Prometheus map next week.

Notable Improvements

All Animal Feeds can now be stored in Iceboxes

Terrain Anchor System Adjustments to fix rare issues to do with, buildings, objects and players from having a relevant terrain for support, movement and other various issues

This Week: The Dribbo

In the Week 124 Update, the Dribbo was introduced during the GENESIS: Recovery operation, during which players were required to hatch and escort it to safety. Now, the Dribbo naturally inhabits the desert regions on Styx and Olympus for you to encounter in Open World sessions.

The Dribbo spawns in groups of three, unlike other solitary creatures on Icarus. Each pack member will need to be treated differently, as each has its own unique stats, appearance, strengths, and weaknesses.

The Dribbo Trophy will require you to harvest vestiges with your taxidermy knife, incorporating all three unique vestiges and all three variants of the Dribbo in its design.

Coming Soon: Ice Box Backpack

We will be introducing a new planet crafted Ice Box Backpack in the future. This backpack will reduce the spoil time of all items, but it will need to be recharged, similar to the torch on the charging station.

Coming Soon: Boss Heath Bars

We are planning on adding static boss health bars that will appear at the top of the screen when you are within a certain range of a boss. This would eliminate the need to take a talent or get close to the boss in order to see their health.

This will be more significant in our upcoming paid DLC expansion, Dangerous Horizons, which has a strong emphasis on boss fights and late game.

Next Week: Prometheus Free Expansion

Next week players will be able to venture forth into a new uncharted region of the Prometheus map, which is available in the New Frontiers DLC.

This major addition includes five new Operations, a new exploration mechanic, new mutated creatures, and one new giant creature.

This region is not for the faint of heart. All the adjustments and differences are geared towards this being a hardcore survival challenge, so make sure you enter it prepared.

Changelog v2.2.14.125372

New Content

Adjusting group spawn logic so you can specify which animals to spawn in the group in AI setup

Adding the Dribbo Trophy & Vestiage items, Recipes, Icons Etc

Adding Dribbo to spawn groups on Styx and Oly

Adjusting Dribbo Loot so it drops vestiges and no longer drops fur

Fixing Dribbo Bestiary Entry so it is enabled

Added text for various trophies

Removed potential for group spawning dribbos to flush async loading (BP_AISpawner)

Fix Dribbo head crit area

Fixed physics assets for mini hippo

Fixed mini hippo corpse dissapearing after death and removed unusued variables

Fixed

Fixed Contains Items tooltip area appearing on workshop ranged weapons with ammo (this is only intended for tacklebox and bags)

Fixed Scorpion Fishing Rod recipe

Fix a typo 'Dig Dirt Mount' -> 'Dig Dirt Mound'

Add datatable validation to prevent invalid entries for bestiary progressive stats

Future Content

Added snow variant material to icebreaker bones, fixed level BP

IceBreaker skeleton - Added snow functionality to MA_ITM, first pass on texture revision

Added mutliple materials and textures for a first pass on the Wood Sandworm Building Tier

Adding in extra Rock Golem anims for the fight including the hit react to destructible barriers and heavy attack broken up into phases, might need some root motion tweaks but should be all we need for the fight flow now

Added GRE_Hammerhead_Slug_Grenade

Mac & IMP Placement, on Red Quad

Landscape Sculpting Pass and Landscape Painting Pass, Outpost_011

IceMammoth arena - set dressing, sml+med rocks, decal pass, waterfall tweaks

recommit of Arena_IceMammoth work. How about now, Teamcity?

Outpost 011 imported from WC and inital setup completed

Fixed bug where RockGolem was starting with 0 armour

Fixed bug where the slugs would slide if they tried to move and then died (on client)

IceMammoth Arena - set dressing and detailing

Reduced Trail Beacon steel cost

Added additional Cave setup for Prometheus Part 2, to prevent No Biome areas

Added new, replicated TrailBeaconMaxPlacementDistance stat to fix clients not being able to place beacons

Genericised RockGolem's armour mechanic - is now part of ActorState and can be added to any actor with one. Set up the various separated RockGolem armour meshes, they now pop off when armour is damaged to a certain level

Fixed Cave Bat and Arctic Bat pointing to wrong experience row

ASHLANDS: Update outpost clear objective to better show creature required and update objective on complete

ICE SHEET: Update signal strength to better match area size. Fix final cave quest

Fixed clear area objectives no ticking off objectives when complete

Size updated for ITM_Black_Wolf_Tooth

Added multiple textures and materials for initial pass on Wood Sandworm building Tier

Added art assets for the lava hunter sickle to the project

DROVER: Fix clients not having objective items disappear, and other items in the station disappearing

Added Waterlogged Spine item art assets

Setting up Hardened Magma Mesh & Icon

Setting up new Black wolf tooth Mesh

Setting up new Slug Sticky Grenade

Setting up Slug Habitat, Coil and Vial Meshes and Icons

Added Boney Appendage item art assets

Fix an editor only issue with terrain anchors (when stop button is mashed in PIE)

'- COMPOSITION: Update liquid deployment rules to allow client placement

Fixed Sledgehammers not having an icon for attachments that can be attached to them

Added all Biomass items

COMPOSITION: Update quest text to indicate that player can leave the quest area while waiting

Adding new Great Hunts Datatable for an extra layer of information to deal with XOR mission branching

Setting up the Rock Golem Great Hunt Missions

Adjustments to World Talent Manager so World Talents can be retrieved when required

Locked all Great Hunts under the Dangerous Horizons feature level

ASHLANDS: Grant players additional trail beacons as part of prespawned base

Swamp Ape Arena - Blockout

Landscape Sculpting Pass, Landscape Painting Pass and Cliff Pass, Rock Golem Arena

Cliff Placement in Outpost 9, on Red Quad

Fixed bug where trail beacon lines were being drawn outside of the map window geometry

IceMammoth Arena - refining frozen falls

Made virtual TrailBeaconMaxPlacementDistance_+ stat replicated

Fixing trail beacon being audible from long distance when sheltered

revised textures for IceBreaker skeleton

Landscape Sculpting Pass and Landscape Painting Pass, Outpost_011

Fix an async race condition updating terrain anchors as tiles stream in/out

Arena_Hornets - initial map setup

Arena_GiantCat - initial map setup

Arena_PlantBoss - level BP setup

Arena_PlantBoss - initial map setup

Arena_WaterScyther - initial map setup

Arena_SwampApe - initial map setup

Added harden magma art assets to the project

Removed Duplicate voxels in Null Sector area Prom Part 2, on Yellow/Red Quad

Arena_RockGolem - initial map setup

Added remaining materials and textures for the Wood Sandworm building tier

IceBreaker will now spawn at a greater distance from players. Improvements to spline-based BT movement including ability to seamlessly rejoin and move backwards along spline

Adding all rock golem tongue attack and tongue idle audio, events and notifiers

Added another module for future release

Added Fish_Scyther_Tadpole to the project with control rig and animBP

Added additional modules for future release

Adding Lava Hunter Sickle Mesh & Icon

Setting up All Biomass Meshes (Except Lava Hunter)

Lots more additions and updates to rock Golem movement sounds and footsteps

Swamp Ape Arena - Added SW_Flax to cliff edge

Adding Meshes and Icons for Scyther Appendage and Spine

Swamp Ape Arena - Landscape Sculpting & Foliage Pass

Adding rock golem movement audio and events. Slow, fast and medium and all animation notifys

Cliff Pass, Rock Golem Arena

Ice Mammoth Arena - added new meshes/textures for frozen waterfalls, bat nest cluster

Adding rock golem attack movements etc

Adding rock golem footstep audio, event and all notifiers

Cliff Pass, Rock Golem Arena

Adding hammerhead slug trophy deploy audio

Updated ITM_Biomass_Slug and Golum

Added ability for IceBreaker to switch to different spline paths while moving. Tweaked IceBreaker IK to make it less snappy. Fixed bug where manualAISpawn point was freezing movement of IceBreaker when you moved too far away

Cliff Pass, Rock Golem Arena

Swamp Ape Arena - Landscape Sculpting & Foliage Pass

Fix an editor only issue with terrain anchors (when stop button is mashed in PIE) - again in a different way

Adding hardened magma pickup audio

Ice Mammoth Arena - Added new particle systems for frozen waterfalls, added material override function to WT_Waterfal, new water material variant

Adding missing .h file which broke compilation

Increase craft count and stack size of Trail Beacons 5x

Increase Trail Beacon max placement range by 50% (total 150m) and show on Trail Beacon Tool stats

Increase Trail Beacon map icon range

Un-feature lock new creature type

Cliff Pass, Rock Golem Arena

Cliff Placement in Outpost 9, on Red Quad

Updating goelm tongue audio and adding more variations

Fixed trail beacon dashed line not rendering correctly when zoomed out on map

