Icarus Week 139 Update | Encounter the new ‘Dribbo’ on Icarus

Welcome to Week 139.
This week, we are introducing a new creature: the Dribbo. These hippo-esque creatures have a unique spawning mechanic not seen in Icarus thus far, that’ll lead to some unique encounters.
We also delve into a preview of a new planetary crafted backpack and a quality-of-life improvement for bosses that will become much more relevant with the release of the Dangerous Horizons expansion.
Concluding this week’s update is a breakdown of the ‘Null Sector’, the new region being added to the Prometheus map next week.
Notable Improvements
- All Animal Feeds can now be stored in Iceboxes
- Terrain Anchor System Adjustments to fix rare issues to do with, buildings, objects and players from having a relevant terrain for support, movement and other various issues
This Week: The Dribbo
In the Week 124 Update, the Dribbo was introduced during the GENESIS: Recovery operation, during which players were required to hatch and escort it to safety. Now, the Dribbo naturally inhabits the desert regions on Styx and Olympus for you to encounter in Open World sessions.
The Dribbo spawns in groups of three, unlike other solitary creatures on Icarus. Each pack member will need to be treated differently, as each has its own unique stats, appearance, strengths, and weaknesses.
The Dribbo Trophy will require you to harvest vestiges with your taxidermy knife, incorporating all three unique vestiges and all three variants of the Dribbo in its design.
Coming Soon: Ice Box Backpack
We will be introducing a new planet crafted Ice Box Backpack in the future. This backpack will reduce the spoil time of all items, but it will need to be recharged, similar to the torch on the charging station.
Coming Soon: Boss Heath Bars
We are planning on adding static boss health bars that will appear at the top of the screen when you are within a certain range of a boss. This would eliminate the need to take a talent or get close to the boss in order to see their health.
This will be more significant in our upcoming paid DLC expansion, Dangerous Horizons, which has a strong emphasis on boss fights and late game.
Next Week: Prometheus Free Expansion
Next week players will be able to venture forth into a new uncharted region of the Prometheus map, which is available in the New Frontiers DLC.
This major addition includes five new Operations, a new exploration mechanic, new mutated creatures, and one new giant creature.
This region is not for the faint of heart. All the adjustments and differences are geared towards this being a hardcore survival challenge, so make sure you enter it prepared.
Your support makes these updates possible.
Changelog v2.2.14.125372
New Content
- Adjusting group spawn logic so you can specify which animals to spawn in the group in AI setup
- Adding the Dribbo Trophy & Vestiage items, Recipes, Icons Etc
- Adding Dribbo to spawn groups on Styx and Oly
- Adjusting Dribbo Loot so it drops vestiges and no longer drops fur
- Fixing Dribbo Bestiary Entry so it is enabled
- Added text for various trophies
- Removed potential for group spawning dribbos to flush async loading (BP_AISpawner)
- Fix Dribbo head crit area
- Fixed physics assets for mini hippo
- Fixed mini hippo corpse dissapearing after death and removed unusued variables
Fixed
- Fixed Contains Items tooltip area appearing on workshop ranged weapons with ammo (this is only intended for tacklebox and bags)
- Fixed Scorpion Fishing Rod recipe
- Fix a typo 'Dig Dirt Mount' -> 'Dig Dirt Mound'
- Add datatable validation to prevent invalid entries for bestiary progressive stats
Future Content
- Added snow variant material to icebreaker bones, fixed level BP
- IceBreaker skeleton - Added snow functionality to MA_ITM, first pass on texture revision
- Added mutliple materials and textures for a first pass on the Wood Sandworm Building Tier
- Adding in extra Rock Golem anims for the fight including the hit react to destructible barriers and heavy attack broken up into phases, might need some root motion tweaks but should be all we need for the fight flow now
- Added GRE_Hammerhead_Slug_Grenade
- Mac & IMP Placement, on Red Quad
- Landscape Sculpting Pass and Landscape Painting Pass, Outpost_011
- IceMammoth arena - set dressing, sml+med rocks, decal pass, waterfall tweaks
- recommit of Arena_IceMammoth work. How about now, Teamcity?
- Outpost 011 imported from WC and inital setup completed
- Fixed bug where RockGolem was starting with 0 armour
- Fixed bug where the slugs would slide if they tried to move and then died (on client)
- IceMammoth Arena - set dressing and detailing
- Reduced Trail Beacon steel cost
- Added additional Cave setup for Prometheus Part 2, to prevent No Biome areas
- Added new, replicated TrailBeaconMaxPlacementDistance stat to fix clients not being able to place beacons
- Genericised RockGolem's armour mechanic - is now part of ActorState and can be added to any actor with one. Set up the various separated RockGolem armour meshes, they now pop off when armour is damaged to a certain level
- Fixed Cave Bat and Arctic Bat pointing to wrong experience row
- ASHLANDS: Update outpost clear objective to better show creature required and update objective on complete
- ICE SHEET: Update signal strength to better match area size. Fix final cave quest
- Fixed clear area objectives no ticking off objectives when complete
- Size updated for ITM_Black_Wolf_Tooth
- Added multiple textures and materials for initial pass on Wood Sandworm building Tier
- Added art assets for the lava hunter sickle to the project
- DROVER: Fix clients not having objective items disappear, and other items in the station disappearing
- Added Waterlogged Spine item art assets
- Setting up Hardened Magma Mesh & Icon
- Setting up new Black wolf tooth Mesh
- Setting up new Slug Sticky Grenade
- Setting up Slug Habitat, Coil and Vial Meshes and Icons
- Added Boney Appendage item art assets
- Fix an editor only issue with terrain anchors (when stop button is mashed in PIE)
- '- COMPOSITION: Update liquid deployment rules to allow client placement
- Fixed Sledgehammers not having an icon for attachments that can be attached to them
- Added all Biomass items
- COMPOSITION: Update quest text to indicate that player can leave the quest area while waiting
- Adding new Great Hunts Datatable for an extra layer of information to deal with XOR mission branching
- Setting up the Rock Golem Great Hunt Missions
- Adjustments to World Talent Manager so World Talents can be retrieved when required
- Locked all Great Hunts under the Dangerous Horizons feature level
- ASHLANDS: Grant players additional trail beacons as part of prespawned base
- Swamp Ape Arena - Blockout
- Landscape Sculpting Pass, Landscape Painting Pass and Cliff Pass, Rock Golem Arena
- Cliff Placement in Outpost 9, on Red Quad
- Fixed bug where trail beacon lines were being drawn outside of the map window geometry
- IceMammoth Arena - refining frozen falls
- Made virtual TrailBeaconMaxPlacementDistance_+ stat replicated
- Fixing trail beacon being audible from long distance when sheltered
- revised textures for IceBreaker skeleton
- Landscape Sculpting Pass and Landscape Painting Pass, Outpost_011
- Fix an async race condition updating terrain anchors as tiles stream in/out
- Arena_Hornets - initial map setup
- Arena_GiantCat - initial map setup
- Arena_PlantBoss - level BP setup
- Arena_PlantBoss - initial map setup
- Arena_WaterScyther - initial map setup
- Arena_SwampApe - initial map setup
- Added harden magma art assets to the project
- Removed Duplicate voxels in Null Sector area Prom Part 2, on Yellow/Red Quad
- Arena_RockGolem - initial map setup
- Added remaining materials and textures for the Wood Sandworm building tier
- IceBreaker will now spawn at a greater distance from players. Improvements to spline-based BT movement including ability to seamlessly rejoin and move backwards along spline
- Adding all rock golem tongue attack and tongue idle audio, events and notifiers
- Added another module for future release
- Added Fish_Scyther_Tadpole to the project with control rig and animBP
- Added additional modules for future release
- Adding Lava Hunter Sickle Mesh & Icon
- Setting up All Biomass Meshes (Except Lava Hunter)
- Lots more additions and updates to rock Golem movement sounds and footsteps
- Swamp Ape Arena - Added SW_Flax to cliff edge
- Adding Meshes and Icons for Scyther Appendage and Spine
- Swamp Ape Arena - Landscape Sculpting & Foliage Pass
- Adding rock golem movement audio and events. Slow, fast and medium and all animation notifys
- Cliff Pass, Rock Golem Arena
- Ice Mammoth Arena - added new meshes/textures for frozen waterfalls, bat nest cluster
- Adding rock golem attack movements etc
- Adding rock golem footstep audio, event and all notifiers
- Cliff Pass, Rock Golem Arena
- Adding hammerhead slug trophy deploy audio
- Updated ITM_Biomass_Slug and Golum
- Added ability for IceBreaker to switch to different spline paths while moving. Tweaked IceBreaker IK to make it less snappy. Fixed bug where manualAISpawn point was freezing movement of IceBreaker when you moved too far away
- Cliff Pass, Rock Golem Arena
- Swamp Ape Arena - Landscape Sculpting & Foliage Pass
- Fix an editor only issue with terrain anchors (when stop button is mashed in PIE) - again in a different way
- Adding hardened magma pickup audio
- Ice Mammoth Arena - Added new particle systems for frozen waterfalls, added material override function to WT_Waterfal, new water material variant
- Adding missing .h file which broke compilation
- Increase craft count and stack size of Trail Beacons 5x
- Increase Trail Beacon max placement range by 50% (total 150m) and show on Trail Beacon Tool stats
- Increase Trail Beacon map icon range
- Un-feature lock new creature type
- Cliff Pass, Rock Golem Arena
- Cliff Placement in Outpost 9, on Red Quad
- Updating goelm tongue audio and adding more variations
- Fixed trail beacon dashed line not rendering correctly when zoomed out on map
