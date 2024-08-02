Rapta is out on Early Access!

Explore the Silicon Sneak system and use your efforts to rescue your kidnapped sister or uncover the hidden secrets within the system. Your decisions matter and can lead to various endings, but be cautious—the clock is ticking!



Test the Rapta beta now, fully stylized in Pixel art with customizable colors. Explore all the unique endings and the secrets hidden by Silicon Sneak. Currently

Rapta features 6 unique endings, 15 achievements, and various minigames.

Fixed the timer not starting if the connection drops.

Addressed other minor bugs.



The current version of Rapta was developed based on an idea, and after seeing the results, some changes need to be made both in gameplay and appearance.

* New Perspective

Rapta will gain a new perspective beyond the computer, showing a glimpse of the room, with the environment adapting according to situations and interactive objects.

* - Minigames + Interaction

The minigames will undergo changes, some being relocated and others removed, making room for more interactive events and enhancing exploration immersion.

* Demo Version

After the updates for the new version of Rapta, the current beta version will be released as a demo.