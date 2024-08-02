更新日志 -v0.7.0.2

Newly Added:
- Added item to Computing Power Exchange: Match Assistants Blind Box
Bug Fixes & Adjustments:
- Fixed the issue where the drive "Electrothermal Reaction" did not take effect
- Fixed the issue where the prices of some Tier 4 relics in the Tour Match Store were incorrect
- Increased the number of bosses in the final stage of the Tour Match
- Fixed the issue where some scenes appeared to be corrupted
- Fixed the issue where there was a chance of data abnormalities during battles
- Fixed some incorrect text descriptions for Match Assistants
- Fixed the issue where the collection data for some players was abnormal
Changed files in this update