Meta-Ghost: The Breaking Show update for 2 August 2024

更新日志 -v0.7.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 15233793 · Last edited 2 August 2024 – 02:19:12 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Newly Added:

  • Added item to Computing Power Exchange: Match Assistants Blind Box

Bug Fixes & Adjustments:

  • Fixed the issue where the drive "Electrothermal Reaction" did not take effect
  • Fixed the issue where the prices of some Tier 4 relics in the Tour Match Store were incorrect
  • Increased the number of bosses in the final stage of the Tour Match
  • Fixed the issue where some scenes appeared to be corrupted
  • Fixed the issue where there was a chance of data abnormalities during battles
  • Fixed some incorrect text descriptions for Match Assistants
  • Fixed the issue where the collection data for some players was abnormal

