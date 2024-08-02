Patch 1.3.5

Thanks everyone once again for playing The Tunnels of Saint Mercy Road.

I've updated the game to tackle a few of the issues that were reported. Hopefully the solutions I've come up with resolve some of the game's most common core issues that I was made aware of while watching some playthroughs as well as issues some of you had addressed elsewhere.

Thank you all for your patience. I will continue to look for ways to improve the game as it is currently while I prepare for the addition of further content for patch 2.0 (date tbd).

I will address these issues in a way that avoids spoilers to the best of my ability however some cannot be avoided so please do not read on if you want to avoid spoilers.

Area 2:

If you are spotted or heard going into a locker, the monster should now appropriately move to your location instead of get confused and stand in spot.

Previously the monster could in rare cases get stuck on doors. This should be resolved now.

Starting point for area 2 was rotated 90 degrees the wrong direction. This should be fixed now.

Increased the minimum range to hear the monster easier when he's close.

Area 3:

Many players were not able to find one of the puzzles needed to acquire a key item due to a lack of visual cues. I have made that slightly easier.

Previously when restarting at the checkpoint after acquiring the keys, the game failed to show that the safe had been opened already and the keys acquired leading to frustration believing that they had to do the safe combination all over again. The safe door should now be open upon restarting at that checkpoint.

In addition to the previous issue, the combination to the safe is now saved properly upon completion of the checkpoint and so the X Ray images will show the proper code used to open that safe. (Note: each time this area is loaded, a new safe combination is generated so if you have not opened the safe and acquired the keys yet, you will still be generated a new combination.)

General Fixes: