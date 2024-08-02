 Skip to content

Lawless Lands update for 2 August 2024

8/1/24 - Lawless Lands Update 2.6.5

Hey guys, just another quick patch here.

Update 2.6.5 Changelog:

Changes:
-Added an error handling method and a rescue clause to prevent a crash for using certain items in combat (This issue was only present on existing saves and is due to a Steam related file update issue, but I am going nuclear with this issue to make sure it's GONE for good --- This update applies to the main game and Unrest expansion)

That's all for now! The update will be live shortly!

-Cryptic ːCStudiosː

