8/1/24 - Lawless Lands Update 2.6.5

Hey guys, just another quick patch here.
Update 2.6.5 Changelog:
Changes:
-Added an error handling method and a rescue clause to prevent a crash for using certain items in combat (This issue was only present on existing saves and is due to a Steam related file update issue, but I am going nuclear with this issue to make sure it's GONE for good --- This update applies to the main game and Unrest expansion)
That's all for now! The update will be live shortly!
-Cryptic ːCStudiosː
Changed files in this update