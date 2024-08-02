Achievements, Gallery, Cloud Saving, and 4 New Localizations

🚀 Game Update Released! 🚀
Hey everyone!
I'm excited to announce that I've just released a new update for The Better Deal! 🎉
What's New:
🌍 Added 4 new localizations: Brazilian Portuguese, German, Korean, and Italian! Now more players can enjoy the game in their native language.
🏆 Achievements are now available! Challenge yourself and unlock them all.
📸 A brand-new Game Gallery has been added, where you can view all the amazing moments you've captured during your journey.
☁️ Steam Cloud Saving is now supported, so you can seamlessly continue your progress across different devices.
Thank you all for your continued support! I can't wait to hear your feedback on these new features. Happy gaming!
