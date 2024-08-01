Build 2046
Changes
Fixed Yellow/orange squares appearing while using GPS
Re-enabled Audio modding
Fixed Rescue 4 headlight textures
Fixed Station numbers, and pump gauges being under Rescue 5
Removed Testing Emergency for ships
Fixed School roof entrance being blocked
Helicopter now fills both water and retardant with suction hose
Exit helicopter has been updated to the "UseTool" button
Removed delay when starting drone mode
Fixed Tic getting stuck on screen if open, and activating drone mode
Into The Flames update for 1 August 2024
Build 2046
Build 2046
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update