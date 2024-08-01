Build 2046

Changes

Fixed Yellow/orange squares appearing while using GPS

Re-enabled Audio modding

Fixed Rescue 4 headlight textures

Fixed Station numbers, and pump gauges being under Rescue 5

Removed Testing Emergency for ships

Fixed School roof entrance being blocked

Helicopter now fills both water and retardant with suction hose

Exit helicopter has been updated to the "UseTool" button

Removed delay when starting drone mode

Fixed Tic getting stuck on screen if open, and activating drone mode