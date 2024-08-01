 Skip to content

Into The Flames update for 1 August 2024

Build 2046

Build 15233081 · Last edited 1 August 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Build 2046
Changes
Fixed Yellow/orange squares appearing while using GPS
Re-enabled Audio modding
Fixed Rescue 4 headlight textures
Fixed Station numbers, and pump gauges being under Rescue 5
Removed Testing Emergency for ships
Fixed School roof entrance being blocked
Helicopter now fills both water and retardant with suction hose
Exit helicopter has been updated to the "UseTool" button
Removed delay when starting drone mode
Fixed Tic getting stuck on screen if open, and activating drone mode

