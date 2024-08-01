Update 4 Released, New Track, New Race Modes

Update 4 has been released alonside an announcement for the $1000 prize "The Clash - Pro 275" Event. This event promises to be the biggest event yet, and all players enter free of charge.
Update 4 Changelog:
Added Tire Beadlocks
Added New Race Track Georgia Dragway
Adjusted Grip in Backwoods Street
Fixed an outlaw’s headlights floating when removing the hood
Fixed Fuel Altereds Having White Drivetrain
Fixed flags position for fuel altered
Increased AWD Diesel Idle volume
Improved AWD Diesel Consistency
Fixed AWD Truck class not showing on finish
Added Outlaw Pack 6
Hacienda RoyFa Sand Drag Surface was smoothed
Added Car Flags for new countries
Top Dragster will no longer slide around in sand
Fixed arrows for wheelie bar tuning not working
Adjusted Wings and Parachutes for Pro Stocks
Finish GUI will no longer block buttons behind from being clicked
Overhaul to events systems
Experimental NO TIME setting
ET Cutoff Implemented
Changed files in this update