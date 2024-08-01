Update 4 Released, New Track, New Race Modes

Update 4 has been released alonside an announcement for the $1000 prize "The Clash - Pro 275" Event. This event promises to be the biggest event yet, and all players enter free of charge.

Update 4 Changelog:

Added Tire Beadlocks

Added New Race Track Georgia Dragway

Adjusted Grip in Backwoods Street

Fixed an outlaw’s headlights floating when removing the hood

Fixed Fuel Altereds Having White Drivetrain

Fixed flags position for fuel altered

Increased AWD Diesel Idle volume

Improved AWD Diesel Consistency

Fixed AWD Truck class not showing on finish

Added Outlaw Pack 6

Hacienda RoyFa Sand Drag Surface was smoothed

Added Car Flags for new countries

Top Dragster will no longer slide around in sand

Fixed arrows for wheelie bar tuning not working

Adjusted Wings and Parachutes for Pro Stocks

Finish GUI will no longer block buttons behind from being clicked

Overhaul to events systems

Experimental NO TIME setting

ET Cutoff Implemented