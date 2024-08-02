Soul Dossier Version Update Announcement for August 2nd

Dear Investigators,

The Soul Dossier system is scheduled for a version update at 10:30 on August 2nd (UTC/GMT: +8:00). The update is expected to take approximately 180 minutes, and the servers will be restarted during this time. Players currently online will be forcibly logged off. Please log off in advance to avoid any loss. We will notify you once the servers are back online. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause to your simulated training and thank you for your understanding. As compensation for this update, the following rewards will be distributed: Spirit Coins x10,000, Good Fortune Treasure Box x1, Carefree Wine x1, Double Spirit Coins Card x3.

New Welfare Features

"Weekly Free Characters"

Investigator Faction: Su Qingli, Shang Xiang, Jia Hui, Ye Luo, Ling Zhengying, Ge Yongming

Simulated Grudge Spirit Faction: Ba Chi Da Ren, Nie Xiaoqian, Yu Ji, Spoon Demon

"Special Investigators" Additional Weekly Free

Investigator Faction: Nangong Yichen, Wei Qingyu, Qing Hong, Yan Chixia, Xia Shiyu, Bian Que, He Ruoyao, Ao Feng, Zhiqiu Yiye

Simulated Grudge Spirit Faction: Bai Qiulian, Lei Zhenzi, Xingtian, Hei Wuchang, Xiao Zhu

New Activities

"Treasure Scroll"

This period's "Treasure Scroll Series": Animal Party

Activity Description:

Irregularly introduce different "Treasure Scroll Series," each including a certain number of "Treasure Scroll Cards."

Each "Treasure Scroll Card" contains 1 to 3 skins.

Only need to collect any one of the skins in the "Treasure Scroll Card" to unlock that card.

After collecting all the "Treasure Scroll Cards" in the series, you can exchange for the series' [Ultimate Skin] and [Limited Title] for free.

First Issue Animal Party Series 1.0 - [Elk]

August 2, 2024 - August 16, 2024

"Bai Zhi - Elk Ji Ji · White," "Xiang Nuannuan - Elk Ji Ji · Pink," "Yun Jian - Elk Ji Ji · Blue" can be obtained in the Heaven's Choice Treasure Box.

Collect any one set of the "Elk" series to unlock the corresponding "Treasure Scroll Card · Elk."

"Theme Treasure Box - Golden Flower Messenger"

"Time as a blade, golden flowers compose a melody."

Activity Time: August 2, 2024 - August 16, 2024

In the [Golden Flower Messenger] event, the costumes "He Ruoyao - Golden Flower Messenger · Bee Shadow" and "Ouyang Miaomiao - Golden Flower Messenger · Bee Ying" can be obtained in the Theme Treasure Box. After 500 draws, you can exchange for any piece of clothing.

Collect the full series for a limited-time exclusive hair color exchange.

The event interface is open for a limited time, and will not return after the event ends. The hair color can only be obtained through other channels.

"Limited-Time Exchange: 'Agate Queen'"

"This is the choice of the agate stone."

Activity Time: August 2, 2024 - August 23, 2024

Activity Description:

During the event, collect the "Xiang Nuannuan - Agate Queen" series and exchange for the exclusive hair color of "Xiang Nuannuan - Agate Queen" by consuming a certain amount of Spirit Stones.

The event interface is open for a limited time, and will not return after the event ends. The hair color can only be obtained through other channels.

"Good Fortune Gift Pack Rotation"

"Good luck is coming~ I wish you good luck~"

Activity Time: August 2, 2024 - August 16, 2024

This issue's Good Fortune Gift limited edition costumes are: "Nalan Lianwu - Bear Hug World," "Shang Xiang - Ranger Forest," "Jia Hui - Beach Memory," "Dracula - New Moon," "Ge Yongming - Semi-warm Degree."

This issue's Good Fortune Treasure Box limited edition costumes are:

"Su Qingli - Peach Blossom Snow," "Wu Qizhi - Glorious Star途," "Xiao Zhu - Spring Dumplings," "Spoon Demon - Sweet Nurse"

"Jia Hui - Beach Echo," "He Ruoyao - Summer Onion Orchid," "Ba Chi Da Ren - Plain Silver Makeup"

"Qing Hong - Surge Youth," "Yang Qilang - Ultimate Demon Lord," "Nalan Lianwu - Distant Moon Solitude"

"Mystic Silver Store Rotation"

"Mystic silver weaves gifts, warm enjoyment of affection."

Activity Time: August 2, 2024 - September 6, 2024

This period's "Mystic Silver Store Rotation" skins are:

"Xia Shiyu - Jue Yan · Sheng Xue," "Lan Lu - Jue Yan · Cheng Kong," "Li Xiaotu - Jue Yan · Ling Yu"

"Wei Qingyu - Naughty Daoist Girl," "Luo Fang - Ling Pao Yin Sha - Cinnabar," "Xiao Zhu - Zhu Lan Tian Xing"

"Wu Qizhi - Ling Pao Yin Sha - Qi Huang," "Xiao Jiang - Different Style"

New Additions to the Dressing Room

Star Diamond Mall: "Xiang Nuannuan - Agate Queen (Hair Color)"

Theme Treasure Box: "He Ruoyao - Golden Flower Messenger · Bee Shadow," "Ouyang Miaomiao - Golden Flower Messenger · Bee Ying"

Heaven's Choice Treasure Box: "Bai Zhi - Elk Ji Ji · White," "Xiang Nuannuan - Elk Ji Ji · Pink," "Yun Jian - Elk Ji Ji · Blue"

Good Fortune Gift: "Nalan Lianwu - Bear Hug World"

Balance Adjustments

<Item Category>

"Lightning Struck Wood (Item)"

Increased the interval between lightning strikes of the Lightning Struck Wood and reduced the time it causes stiffness, now the Lightning Struck Wood will automatically track the Spirit Investigators and Grudge Spirits within range.

<Trick Category>

"Heavy Wound (Trick)"

Reduced by 65% the healing effect received when Spirit Investigators treat each other, and the Wood attribute begins to devour the soul. "Confusion Array (Trick)"

At the start of the game, 5 fake array eyes are randomly refreshed, and they cannot be sealed successfully when sealed, but the array eyes will disappear (optimized the logic of refreshing fake array eyes, using the position of a real set of array eyes). "Breaking Array (Trick)"

Every 60 seconds, a random array eye is locked, making it unsealable for 40 seconds (optimized the sealing logic, cannot seal the array eye that has been sealed). "Theft (Trick)"

When the 3rd skill hits, the Spirit Investigator cannot use the item effect for a period of time, changing to a random disappearance of 2 items in the Spirit Investigator's hand. "Legacy Spirit (Trick)"

The flying doll will not disappear, it will become a doll that can be teleported. If the flying doll does not hit, it will return 70% of the cooldown time of the Grudge Couple's 2nd skill. "Sikong Xing (Spirit Investigator)"

Now exchange characters based on the sight position, the missile will follow the hit target, and hit and change position after 0.5 seconds.

Bug Fixes

Fixed the issue where the trick would not take effect when sealing the Bagua in the Flower Array.

Fixed the issue where Ruyi could use items during the main star period.

Fixed the issue where using the main star during the Yun Jian sealing period would not interrupt the interaction.

Fixed the abnormal judgment of the Fox's third skill.