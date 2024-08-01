Patch 1.11

Changes
- Changed the trigger for finishing chapter 4
- The weather no longer manipulates physical skill costs
- Cure bottle description updated to show that it cures burns
Bug Fixes
- S'hari glitch has been fixed so the town loads if entering diagonally
- Glitched items will be cleaned up from your inventory
- Soulstrum side quests can be selected
- Mimics will now copy the correct character
- Sun and moon crystals have unique names
- Many shortcut ladders have been fixed
Changed files in this update