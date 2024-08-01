 Skip to content

Corvos Dynasty update for 1 August 2024

Patch 1.11

Share · View all patches · Build 15232317 · Last edited 1 August 2024 – 23:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changes
  • Changed the trigger for finishing chapter 4
  • The weather no longer manipulates physical skill costs
  • Cure bottle description updated to show that it cures burns
Bug Fixes
  • S'hari glitch has been fixed so the town loads if entering diagonally
  • Glitched items will be cleaned up from your inventory
  • Soulstrum side quests can be selected
  • Mimics will now copy the correct character
  • Sun and moon crystals have unique names
  • Many shortcut ladders have been fixed

