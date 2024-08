Share · View all patches · Build 15232155 · Last edited 2 August 2024 – 00:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Hello Adventurers!

Hope everyone has been able to stop by Dark Carnival for a quick treat. Here’s a small Hotfix to resolve a softlock that could occur when a Dead Adventure awoke to fight your party.

Fixed the softlock that could occur when a Dead Adventure was looted and became a fight outcome.

⚔️IronOak Games

