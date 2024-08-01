 Skip to content

MAJOR Neospace: Prologue update for 1 August 2024

Last edited 1 August 2024

Hey dear Neospace friends,

It's time! You have often pointed out that the jump-and-run element is disturbing. Therefore, in Update 1.6.0, which will be the last update, we have introduced a completely new hacker game.

We are very excited about your feedback! A small note: the new hacking game will become more difficult depending on the level of difficulty.

The next highlight will be our Kickstarter campaign, which we will present to you shortly. Don't forget to add the main game to your wishlist!

Changelog

  • New Hacker Game
  • The building block set model in the hub caused lags, this has been fixed.
  • "Chip" had translation errors in the hub, these have been fixed.

We thank you and wish you continued enjoyment with Neospace Prologue.
Robin Hoffmann - DreamStudios CEO

