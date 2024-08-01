Update 4.2.8

LIKELY THE LAST UPDATE BEFORE MAJOR UPDATE 5: GAMESHOW MODE! (some time in the next 5 days)
⚖ BALANCE
- Hitscan + Bounce: Bounce now adds +500% width instead of just +400%.
- (weapon) CCCT Tracking Laser: Changed Bounce sprite a bit to look more clear.
🔄 CHANGES
- [spoiler]The Abyss will constantly be losing Health automatically, which means defensive or just generally non-Damage-oriented builds still have a chance.[/spoiler]
- (perk) Backpack, Microwave: these will unlock sooner now.
- (turret) Saturn: Homing projectiles now actually feel good on Saturn! Homing shots will try to orbit at the distance that the target is from you, instead of stop orbiting. Honestly quite proud of pulling this one off, check it out in-game!
- (turret) Saturn: Now takes projectile "squiggliness" into account (previously it just completely ignored it).
🔨 FIXES
- 🚨 TO PLAYERS WITH LOW FPS: I made a change that won't increase your framerate, but it fixes many things that you've (perhaps unknowingly) been experiencing, such as slower Cooling Rate and wonky micobe behaviour.
- Hover-over stuff like weapon stats would sometimes still show after returning to SETUP.
- Projectiles that were very large would instantly despawn (or detonate, if it's an explosive weapon). This is supposed to happen to projectiles with Bounce that reach the size of the visible area, but it was happening to projectiles without Bounce and that were much smaller than that…
🎨 FAN ART
_"SAYMYNAME" by @true_boxed.in
"Maw Underwatuh" by @suptoast_
