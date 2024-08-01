 Skip to content

Broken Tape update for 1 August 2024

The "Update" update (v1.03)

Build 15231907 · Last edited 1 August 2024 – 21:52:32 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello our dear players! This update brings to the game the new in-game update system. Yes, we have updated updates!

Player experience improvements:
_- The update system in the data was completely reworked. Now it remembers, what have you read and not.

  • Anomaly list's UI was slightly changed._

Bug fixes:
_- Now the skeleton can be rewinded even if you move it somewhere else.

  • The falling box anomaly now works just fine.
  • The Paris painting in the hotel is no longer missing if anomaly is present.
  • Some of the anomaly detection zones were increased
  • Garage door doesn't disappear when rewinded.
  • VHS Player UI no longer messes up when spam clicking.
  • Now all of the lights turn on after rewinding them in the office tape._

