The "Update" update (v1.03)

Hello our dear players! This update brings to the game the new in-game update system. Yes, we have updated updates!
Player experience improvements:
_- The update system in the data was completely reworked. Now it remembers, what have you read and not.
- Anomaly list's UI was slightly changed._
Bug fixes:
_- Now the skeleton can be rewinded even if you move it somewhere else.
- The falling box anomaly now works just fine.
- The Paris painting in the hotel is no longer missing if anomaly is present.
- Some of the anomaly detection zones were increased
- Garage door doesn't disappear when rewinded.
- VHS Player UI no longer messes up when spam clicking.
- Now all of the lights turn on after rewinding them in the office tape._
Changed files in this update