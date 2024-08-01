Early Access Patch Notes | The Crucible - Hotfix 2

We’re rolling out a second hotfix to address crashes on older CPUs as well as other fixes. In addition, we've made improvements to the Cerim Crucible based on player feedback such as adding chests to Seneschal’s chamber.
Thank you for your continued feedback and support!
⚔️ Performance:
- Shader library pruned to save large chunk of memory and speed up loading
⚔️ Quality of Life Improvements:
- Added Side Notifications for completing Seneschal projects
- Added Status Icons for when Revival Echoes are active
- Moved Plague Doctors’ spawn location for A Deadly Curse Bounty to a location that is easier to find
- Removed Echo effects in safe rooms in the Crucible
⚔️ Balance:
-
Nerfed Insidious Leach Echo
- Maximum Health reduced by 40% instead of 20%
-
Slightly rebalanced several enchantments
-
Revival Echos can now be stacked so they are consumed one at a time
-
Staggering an enemy no longer breaks their Poise
- This prevents enemies from getting in interrupt loops or repeatedly getting staggered
⚔️ Loot:
- Added chests to Seneschal’s chamber (Limnus) for added rewards in the Crucible
⚔️ Enemies and Bosses:
- Improved Echo Knights hit cooldown to prevent accumulation
⚔️ Areas:
- Improved kill volumes in the Crucible to ensure fallen enemies do not get stuck
- Improved set dressing in the Crucible
- Improved Fog settings in some Chambers of the Crucible
- Improved Faders across the Crucible
- Added new destructible Pots in overworld
- Moved a climbable vine area in Mariner’s Keep so players can more easily Sidle
⚔️ UI:
- Advance Room prompt now hides when other top prompts are visible in Crucible
⚔️ Audio:
- Added another music track and stinger to the Crucible runs
- Added audio for Phoenix Rebirth and Searing Strike boons
- Added audio for False Titan stunt jump
- Added ambient wind audio for the Cerim Gate vista
- Improved ambient audio in the Crucible
- Improved audio mix for Bow elemental enchantments
- Improved audio for Halberd and Curved Sword Attacks
- Polished audio for Seneschal Intro
- Improved Filmores Idle Animation SFX in Sacrament
- Updated Audio for weapon scrapes on geometry
- Improved audio for the blood offering in Crucible
- Improved audio mix for Gloam Seed
- Improved audio mix for Swamp Giant
⚔️ VFX:
- Improved effects for Torn Rover projectiles
- Adjusted the Water Shader for better movement
⚔️ Localization:
- Added and improved localization for Quest Logs, Enchantments and Echoes
- Improved localization for all Seneschal Projects
⚔️ Bug Fixes:
- Fixed crash on boot on older CPUs
- Fixed crash when interacting with weapons that have enchantments or are being enchanted in certain conditions
- Fixed not being able to re-enter the Crucible in certain rare conditions
- Fixed some spawners being able to spawn random NPCs and enemies
- Fixed duplicate Watchers appearing in the Rookery
- Fixed certain Echoes reactivating after leaving the Crucible
- Fixed enemies sometimes t-posing after death
- Fixed heal over time not refreshing correctly when reapplied
- Speculatively fixed not being able to pick up some Traces in the Crucible
- Fixed visual load-ins when traveling to pre-loaded areas
- Fixed Echo Heal value not updating on the UI the first time you open the Echo Menu after its unlocked
- Fixed Manic Fury Rush Echo attack speed not having a duration set
- Fixed being locked in place for longer after the Orban Glades Darak Boss outro
- Fixed Caged Exile in Nameless Pass pulling a disappearing act after the wall he is behind is destroyed
- Fixed Lucky Charm and Dual Echo giving unintended Echoes
- Fixed gold pickup notification displaying the amount you just picked up, instead of your total amount and counting up.
- Fixed missing exclamation point on the second interaction with Elsa after returning the Old Tome
- Fixed not being able to give Casper the dog all the pets
- Fixed 2 enemy spawners in The Black Trench being slightly inside a pipe
- Fixed more chests hiding from players in Nameless Pass
- Fixed Wort’s eavesdrop not working in Prologue
- Fixed Roan’s Spilled Blood starting retalk interaction remaining after Servant of God is complete
- Fixed False Remnant hammer ground slam impacts playing back incorrectly
- Fixed Chamber Complete toast not playing correctly if Echo screen is spammed
- Fixed Flame enchantment effects staying too long on fired arrows
- Fixed Collision on Tent in Nameless Pass, preventing players from going Out of Bounds
- Fixed Tier 4 resource appearing as a challenge reward
- Fixed Exalted Item image blocking mouse focus for inventory items sometimes
- Fixed dark VFX from ship appearing on coast if you do the Prologue
- Fixed Crucible Water Planes reflecting a yellowish tint
- Fixed Cursed Resurrection Boon’s status effect Icon
- Fixed visible seam on floor of Crucible
- Fixed levitating torches in Crucible
- Fixed visible void mesh on wall in the Crucible
- Fixed collisions in Crucible where player did not die after falling in void
- Fixed Mute on Focus setting not saving
- Fixed a Chest in The Black Trench which was respawning in place
- Fixed extra coin UI appearing at Eleanor's Shop Menu
- Fixed colliders and cloth clipping on various armor sets
- Fixed third weapon slot not appearing while in chest and vendor menus
- Fixed Shields from taking full effect if equipped outside of Stat Requirements
- Fixed Bleeder’s Delight attack speed buff
- Fixed Fetid Club’s increased stagger damage
- Fixed masks on several armor sets
- Fixed a bug where players were able to push around Casper
- Fixed not being able to go down certain vines in the Crucible
- Fixed slight popping during the Dying Captain vignette at The Shallows
- Fixed a Male Hairstyle which was clipping into the back of player’s neck
- Fixed enemy getting stuck on invisible collision in Orban Glades
- Fixed Orbs spawning at last enemy safe location when killed in water, rather than at Kill Location
- Fixed Plunder Seeker Challenge from only counting smaller chests
- Fixed Hatch in Orban Glades from player clipping through when dodging
- Fixed hard to open chest located under bridge at the start of Nameless Pass
- Improved collision on climbable wall in Crucible, to prevent looping climbing animations
- Fixed collisions set on a Trap in Crucible where Plagued Leader would get stuck
- A few general stability fixes
