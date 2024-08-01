Early Access Patch Notes | The Crucible - Hotfix 2

Share · View all patches · Build 15231748 · Last edited 1 August 2024 – 21:09:09 UTC by Wendy



We’re rolling out a second hotfix to address crashes on older CPUs as well as other fixes. In addition, we've made improvements to the Cerim Crucible based on player feedback such as adding chests to Seneschal’s chamber.

Thank you for your continued feedback and support!

⚔️ Performance:

Shader library pruned to save large chunk of memory and speed up loading

⚔️ Quality of Life Improvements:

Added Side Notifications for completing Seneschal projects

Added Status Icons for when Revival Echoes are active

Moved Plague Doctors’ spawn location for A Deadly Curse Bounty to a location that is easier to find

Removed Echo effects in safe rooms in the Crucible

⚔️ Balance:

Nerfed Insidious Leach Echo Maximum Health reduced by 40% instead of 20%

Slightly rebalanced several enchantments

Revival Echos can now be stacked so they are consumed one at a time

Staggering an enemy no longer breaks their Poise This prevents enemies from getting in interrupt loops or repeatedly getting staggered



⚔️ Loot:

Added chests to Seneschal’s chamber (Limnus) for added rewards in the Crucible

⚔️ Enemies and Bosses:

Improved Echo Knights hit cooldown to prevent accumulation

⚔️ Areas:

Improved kill volumes in the Crucible to ensure fallen enemies do not get stuck

Improved set dressing in the Crucible

Improved Fog settings in some Chambers of the Crucible

Improved Faders across the Crucible

Added new destructible Pots in overworld

Moved a climbable vine area in Mariner’s Keep so players can more easily Sidle

⚔️ UI:

Advance Room prompt now hides when other top prompts are visible in Crucible

⚔️ Audio:

Added another music track and stinger to the Crucible runs

Added audio for Phoenix Rebirth and Searing Strike boons

Added audio for False Titan stunt jump

Added ambient wind audio for the Cerim Gate vista

Improved ambient audio in the Crucible

Improved audio mix for Bow elemental enchantments

Improved audio for Halberd and Curved Sword Attacks

Polished audio for Seneschal Intro

Improved Filmores Idle Animation SFX in Sacrament

Updated Audio for weapon scrapes on geometry

Improved audio for the blood offering in Crucible

Improved audio mix for Gloam Seed

Improved audio mix for Swamp Giant

⚔️ VFX:

Improved effects for Torn Rover projectiles

Adjusted the Water Shader for better movement

⚔️ Localization:

Added and improved localization for Quest Logs, Enchantments and Echoes

Improved localization for all Seneschal Projects

⚔️ Bug Fixes: