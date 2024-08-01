Update 1.33

infiltration: Forges of Stalkers

Venture into the new Infiltration Mission to uncover the secret behind the creation of the deadly stalkers. This mission will take you to a savage den hidden beneath the mountains.

Please note that the new Infiltration will be rotated with the first one, meaning that when entering the infiltration, you will not always encounter the forges.

Player Corpses & Storages

We have added a decay timer to players' corpses. This means that approximately 24 hours after a gladiator dies, their body, along with all the items inside, will be removed from the world, with no option to retrieve them.

Players who already have a corpse will get a 24-hour timer upon their first after-update app launch.

Please note that with this change, dying will also override the items inside the corpse. This means that if your character dies in battle and the previous body wasn't cleared, the previous corpse and its items will be lost forever.

As compensation, we've added additional levels for all storages (including the Resource Bank, but excluding the Consumables Storages), though it will cost some resources from the 13th Legion's Chapter.

Battle Pass Refreshments

To keep the rewards in the Battle Pass lineup relevant, we've refreshed the season with some changes in rewards. These adjustments will align with your current level of progression, meaning they will provide Tier 4 resources and weapons.

The new season will start a day after the full-version rollout.

Other Changes

Added new Knowledges to the Hollowstone Mine that will increase the amount of Oil gathered by the Trading Post.

Upgrading the Miner's Table in Hollowstone Mine will reduce the gold cost of refining with each level.

Added a new Locksmith at the 13th Legion's Camp.

Venom's Medicine can now be stored in Alchemy Storage.

Reduced the prosperity requirement for the Scheme Trader's post from 12 to 10.

Energy costs of Repairs have been reverted to what they were before patch 1.32.

Fixed an issue where some enemy corpses disappeared, preventing players from getting rewards.

Fixed an issue related to Boar's Eye drop.

Fixed incorrect amounts and recipe links in Tier 4 recipes.

Fixed incorrect disassemble recipes for some low-tier items.

Fixed localization issues that prevented some players from resetting their game progress.

IMPORTANT

With this patch, we've updated the game engine version, which may cause some performance regressions in very specific cases. If you encounter any issues related to loading speed, delays in window opening or frame drops, please contact us—we will try to find a solution as soon as possible.