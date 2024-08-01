- smoother movement
- tokens no longer overlap
- can change player attributes during play (size, torch distance, movement speed, despawn)
- fix calculations for torches and distance taking into account token size
Digital TableTops Player update for 1 August 2024
Update Notes 08-01-2024
Patchnotes via Steam Community
