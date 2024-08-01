 Skip to content

Digital TableTops Player update for 1 August 2024

Update Notes 08-01-2024

Share · View all patches · Build 15231580 · Last edited 1 August 2024 – 20:52:40 UTC

  • smoother movement
  • tokens no longer overlap
  • can change player attributes during play (size, torch distance, movement speed, despawn)
  • fix calculations for torches and distance taking into account token size

