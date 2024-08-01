 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

PILGRIM update for 1 August 2024

Patch 12.5 - Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 15231419 · Last edited 1 August 2024 – 20:39:15 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a fatal error crash when clients join a game late and interact with the dungeon doors.
  • Fixed the gatekeeper explanation interaction not working.
  • Applied a possible fix for the gate turn wheels not being completable.
  • Added some buffer time to stop interaction spamming; hopefully, this fixes some crash cases people were experiencing.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2965661
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link