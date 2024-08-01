- Fixed a fatal error crash when clients join a game late and interact with the dungeon doors.
- Fixed the gatekeeper explanation interaction not working.
- Applied a possible fix for the gate turn wheels not being completable.
- Added some buffer time to stop interaction spamming; hopefully, this fixes some crash cases people were experiencing.
PILGRIM update for 1 August 2024
Patch 12.5 - Hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
