Heralds of the Avirentes 0.62 Pre-patch is now live!

Greetings, brave explorers of Nanraas! This summer is surprisingly filled with dog days and hard new challenges, but we’re doing our best to roll out the upcoming plot update on time! Moreover, we’re currently polishing it to get rid of bugs and inconsistencies. The release of the continuation of Sarantales and Nental exclusive plot branches is planned on August (estimated release date: the second part of the month). However, to give you a gist of the tech improvements and tweaks of the upcoming update, we’re releasing a pre-patch.

What’s “pre-patch”?

Since the method of pre-patching the game before releasing substantial portion of new content is widely spread among the other developers, we’ve decided to use it to keep the game up to date by introducing smaller QoL improvements, tweaks, revamped mechanics, updated existing content, interface changes and much more. Despite stating the introduction of the “smaller” things, it’s actually a big, complex and important patch that prepares the game for the upcoming content and smooths the implementation of new mechanics and improvement the existing ones. Since these changes are important, we’ve decided to separate them from the major content update.

Patch notes:

1) Balance improvements. We’ve introduces improved combat interface and damage calculation system that should make the overall combat experience much more transparent and understandable for the players. Thus, players will be able to better understand the class they’ve chosen and its peculiarities, as well as the current combat stats of Azaries, her party mates and foes encountered.

• Sarantales. This class is a Tank with vast amount of HP and relatively weak AoE attacks of the normal type. The power of the Sarantales’ attacks depends on the number of enemies engaged in battle (the more enemies attack Azaries, the stronger her attacks become). Thanks to perfect physiques and dedicated training, she can often use her Fire Breath ability to deal bonus damage to the enemies with the weakness to the Forces of Nature attacks.

• Aegisologist. This outstandingly smart but physically weak Support class rarely engages the enemies directly. Instead, Azaries relies on the might of her allies and recruited characters by awaking their true power via buffs and tactical commands. She has an ancient artifact in her possession – the Em’derat. This mysterious piece of ancient tech grants her relatively weak psio-abilities that can be further upgraded and customized. Aegis Scholar’s main ability now triples the attack of her allies.

• Nental. This deadly-dangerous but fragile Damage Dealer practically eradicates the om’veri foes due to her training and massive bonuses vs her own species. However, dealing with other enemy types might be relatively difficult in the beginning of her journey, so she must rely on her allies instead of her blades. Nevertheless, further training and carefully selected combat buddies might turn her into unstoppable assassin capable of delivering devastating blows to her enemies from the shadows.

2) “Narration” difficulty level has been improved by adding the x2 multiplier that boosts the stats of Azaries and her party mates. This important upgrade is aimed at making the gameplay way smoother and much more convenient for all players who experience difficulties fighting strong plot-related opponents and/or dealing with the optional monsters on the world map. Important: x2 boost excludes almost all possibilities of losing the battle except for certain scenarios that require the player to perform certain actions, remain/not remain idle, use items/artifacts. All “Narration” difficulty level save files will automatically have the x2 bonus applied. Try to unlock x3 boost!

However, players who choose higher difficulty levels will we rewarded with unlockable bonuses, unique scenes, events, quests and gear. This feature is aimed at improving replayability of the game, as well as introducing New Game+ feature once the game reaches version 1.0. Full list of the unlockable content will be published at a later date.

3) We’ve added the new Attack Menu, which displays the current values of Azaries’ and her allies’ attack and all factors that positively and/or negatively impact it. It can be access via Character menu for Azaries and via Diary for all other characters. In order to see the attack of the certain character, you should first increase their level of affection. All save files should automatically apply the feature, but if you still can’t see the data and/or menu, try fighting any foe. Once the battle is concluded, the Attack Menu should become available.

4) Multiple fixes and tweaks of the localization packages. All reported typos and missing translation have been fixes/implemented. Localization of some rare routes (battle with manicaluu) has been updated. Missing synchronization of Ukrainian VA and the text has been fixed (a couple of rare routes/events).

5) Dialogs skip mode now functions properly. Due to the integration of combat elements into our game, excessive use of dialogs skip button could cause certain bugs, glitches and even solf/hardlocks in certain scenarios. We’ve tested this function and corrected all critical issues and bugs we’ve encountered. However, we still recommend you save the game before skipping vast amounts of dialogs/scenarios to prevent any possible issues.

Fixed bugs/issues:

• Fixed the bug that prevented the skip mode from being forcefully disengaged in certain scenarios and game modes (global map, static scenarios, etc.) and/or completely disabling it in settings. Now the skip mode can be enabled again once the event/scenario concludes.

• Now skip mode can’t be enabled in settings menu, but the function itself can be access during gameplay. Skipped dialogs counter is unique to every save file.

• If the player enabled skip mode and encountered an event/scenario which temporary disabled it, the function will be automatically reinitiated once the even/scenario concludes.

Multiple visual improvements and interface tweaks have been applied. We’ve also introduced the first set of hotkeys for better gameplay experience. All reported bugs/glitches have been fixed.

The long-awaited continuation of the main story is coming next! We must complete the Chapter 1 for all classes to get prepared for the upcoming event we’ve planned. Oh, and what will it be? You will find out soon!

Thank you very much! See you in Nanraas!

We would like to thank the players for their help in improving localization and finding bugs:

Ippe A, In'ryaat, Oleg88, Lighting FLame, yanua555, KromSania, EMP!