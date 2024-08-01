 Skip to content

Lost Meow update for 1 August 2024

Two New Difficulty Modes Added

Last edited 1 August 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I have taken your feedback and comments into account and added two difficulty modes to make the game more accessible and engaging for all players.

New "Casual" Mode:

  • This mode is designed for those who want less stress but still want to experience the challenges of survival.
  • Pedestrians can no longer push the kitten onto the roadway.
  • Increased frequency of pedestrians with food and warm manhole covers.
  • Records achieved in this mode are not counted in the Top-100 leaderboard.

"Challenge" Mode:

  • This mode retains the original difficulty of the game.
  • Completing the game in this mode adds your name to the Top-100 leaderboard.

I hope these changes will make the game more enjoyable and allow more players to enjoy Lost Meow. Thank you for your support and valuable feedback!

