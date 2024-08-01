Two New Difficulty Modes Added

I have taken your feedback and comments into account and added two difficulty modes to make the game more accessible and engaging for all players.

New "Casual" Mode:

This mode is designed for those who want less stress but still want to experience the challenges of survival.

Pedestrians can no longer push the kitten onto the roadway.

Increased frequency of pedestrians with food and warm manhole covers.

Records achieved in this mode are not counted in the Top-100 leaderboard.

"Challenge" Mode:

This mode retains the original difficulty of the game.

Completing the game in this mode adds your name to the Top-100 leaderboard.

I hope these changes will make the game more enjoyable and allow more players to enjoy Lost Meow. Thank you for your support and valuable feedback!