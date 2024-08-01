Two New Difficulty Modes Added

I have taken your feedback and comments into account and added two difficulty modes to make the game more accessible and engaging for all players.
New "Casual" Mode:
- This mode is designed for those who want less stress but still want to experience the challenges of survival.
- Pedestrians can no longer push the kitten onto the roadway.
- Increased frequency of pedestrians with food and warm manhole covers.
- Records achieved in this mode are not counted in the Top-100 leaderboard.
"Challenge" Mode:
- This mode retains the original difficulty of the game.
- Completing the game in this mode adds your name to the Top-100 leaderboard.
I hope these changes will make the game more enjoyable and allow more players to enjoy Lost Meow. Thank you for your support and valuable feedback!
Changed files in this update