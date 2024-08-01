 Skip to content

High Up update for 1 August 2024

v1.02

1 August 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-You will now be able to change the resolution and video quality in the games settings. This should allow users to enhance their frames per second and improve the overall gaming experience.

