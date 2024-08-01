Patch 1.0.3 - Bug Fixes and Balance Adjustments

Good day all! Here are some bug fixes to address big issues. Please let me know if there are still problems with freezing/blackscreens after this change!

Changes

Price reduced for the crucifix from $35 to $30.

Dowsing Rods and Blacklight last twice as long.

Intro text and fade screen now last half as long.

Bug Fixes

Fixed issue after losing that your mouse is locked and unusable at the title screen.

Fixed issue where the screen permanently goes black after digging/burying a grave.

Fixed issue where the screen would become frozen after interacting with a grave or casket immediately after digging up a grave.

Fixed issue where the blacklight and dowsing rods were degrading during animations.

Fixed chalkboard description on the computer.

Thank you everyone, more updates to come!