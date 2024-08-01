 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Gravedigger update for 1 August 2024

Patch 1.0.3 - Bug Fixes and Balance Adjustments

Share · View all patches · Build 15231247 · Last edited 1 August 2024 – 21:09:22 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Good day all! Here are some bug fixes to address big issues. Please let me know if there are still problems with freezing/blackscreens after this change!

Changes

  • Price reduced for the crucifix from $35 to $30.
  • Dowsing Rods and Blacklight last twice as long.
  • Intro text and fade screen now last half as long.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed issue after losing that your mouse is locked and unusable at the title screen.
  • Fixed issue where the screen permanently goes black after digging/burying a grave.
  • Fixed issue where the screen would become frozen after interacting with a grave or casket immediately after digging up a grave.
  • Fixed issue where the blacklight and dowsing rods were degrading during animations.
  • Fixed chalkboard description on the computer.

Thank you everyone, more updates to come!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2818981
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link