Patch 1.0.3 - Bug Fixes and Balance Adjustments

Good day all! Here are some bug fixes to address big issues. Please let me know if there are still problems with freezing/blackscreens after this change!
Changes
- Price reduced for the crucifix from $35 to $30.
- Dowsing Rods and Blacklight last twice as long.
- Intro text and fade screen now last half as long.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed issue after losing that your mouse is locked and unusable at the title screen.
- Fixed issue where the screen permanently goes black after digging/burying a grave.
- Fixed issue where the screen would become frozen after interacting with a grave or casket immediately after digging up a grave.
- Fixed issue where the blacklight and dowsing rods were degrading during animations.
- Fixed chalkboard description on the computer.
Thank you everyone, more updates to come!
