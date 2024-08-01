Update: Moveable windows, Unity 6, license & tutorials

This update seemed simple. Supporting windowed mode for display 2...

Well, Unity basically doesn't support multi display setups. I mean you can open them.

But if you want to have them windowed as opposed to fullscreen, or to have an UI on the second display, forget it. It couldn't even translate mouse positions to click buttons on display 2 correctly.

Well luckily not quite forget it it.

After updating to Unity 6 for minor improvements on this front, I went around Unity, and addressed windows DLLs directly to get it done. A week later, I know more than I'd ever wanted about how Windows does its window business. Down to repositioning borderless windows, and calculating, scaling and correcting mouse positions so they are translated to window space.

Anyway I'm not letting anything get in the way of your user experience!

First is the aforementioned moveable windows. You can now set them to windowed, and drag them around. AI VJ even remembers whether you preferred them full-screen or windowed. Saving their position may be added later if you want it (thanks Moinvibes and Piotr!)

The second is a license for use of the use of the visuals and software. In short AI VJ can be used for any kind of performance, and visuals can be used to create music videos and streams! This license, as well as the tutorials are now linked from the main menu (thanks maplesyrupghost).

Finally we've upgraded to Unity 6. Which means some optimizations, and that we're ready for the future. As while not perfect. Unity does many things well!

I've tested the app several times. But be in touch if there's any bugs!

