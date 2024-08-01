Hotfix Update v1.5.1

Hello, Knights!

We've heard your feedback, so we've decided to put out a small update to address some of your concerns. While we didn't roll back every change, we hit the ones that we feel are the most problematic.

Please see below for everything that's included in this hotfix patch.

Note: items marked with 🔥 are a result of player feedback.

Balancing & Minor Adjustments

Updated Ultimate Skill Upgrades to equip automatically when any 2 upgrades for a skill have been equipped. (Reverted to previous implementation) 🔥

Updated to allow skill upgrading in Scoggfirth. All Skill Selectors will include upgrades. (Reverted to previous implementation) 🔥

Warrior Wisps Upgrade III - Doubled the healing. (Reverted to previous implementation) 🔥

Ballista Upgrade III - Doubled the healing and removed the healing cap and cooldown. (Reverted to previous implementation) 🔥

Seek and Destroy Upgrade II - Doubled the healing. (Reverted to previous implementation) 🔥

Added the chance for the Golden Steward to drop additional items with his gold 🔥

Removed the gold cap for additional loops when endless looping 🔥

Updated the boss rewards to include Ash when defeating a boss 🔥

Reduced the cost of the Refinement Shop 🔥

Updated the Rainbow Player Skin to not cycle through the colors in sync with a teammate 🔥

Fixes

Fixed a bug with saving & quitting with Quasar Orb and Nexal Staff's Arcane Mastery where the upgrades will be lost when resuming 🔥

Fixed a bug with saving & quitting with Cloak and Dagger and Reaper Toll's Hidden Blade where the upgrades will be lost when resuming

Fixed a bug with disconnecting where Marvin's unlock sequence is triggered again 🔥

Fixed a bug with the Rainbow player color where the icons weren't being used when saving as a preset color 🔥

Fixed a visual bug where button prompts can remain visible after exiting the inventory when viewing upgrades for a skill 🔥

That's it for this hotfix patch. Thank you for your continued support!

-Doom Turtle

