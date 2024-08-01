- Aspect Ratio bugfix
- Name options ingame and main menu fix
- Player Sprite/Shader bugfix
- Mouse visibility bugfix
- Playersound bugfix
- Map Volleyball: cloud fix
- Map Colorchooser2: color change and minor map change
Stick Tournament update for 1 August 2024
Bug Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Windows Depot 3032741
