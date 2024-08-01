 Skip to content

Stick Tournament update for 1 August 2024

Bug Fixes

Last edited 1 August 2024

  • Aspect Ratio bugfix
  • Name options ingame and main menu fix
  • Player Sprite/Shader bugfix
  • Mouse visibility bugfix
  • Playersound bugfix
  • Map Volleyball: cloud fix
  • Map Colorchooser2: color change and minor map change

