New update

Niels Penguin Adventures update for 1 August 2024

Share · View all patches · Build 15230972 · Last edited 1 August 2024 – 20:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

After updating the steam sdk, some functionality stopped working, such as achievements and steam overlay.
We have fixed all these issues.

  • Fixed steam achievements system
  • Fixed steam overlay

Changed files in this update

Linux 32-bit Depot 2348381
Windows 64-bit Depot 2348383
Windows 32-bit Depot 2348384
Linux 64-bit Depot 2348385
macOS 64-bit Depot 2348386
