RPG Architect update for 1 August 2024

Feature Updates and Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 15230738 · Last edited 1 August 2024 – 19:19:06 UTC by Wendy

  • Added Swap Party Member command.
  • Reorganized the video configuration interface.
  • Fixed an issue with skill/item use that don't adhere to status effects, etc.
  • Fixed an issue with tweening animations not updating the interface.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2158671
macOS Depot 2158672
Linux Depot 2158673
Depot 2158674
