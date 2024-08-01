- Added Swap Party Member command.
- Reorganized the video configuration interface.
- Fixed an issue with skill/item use that don't adhere to status effects, etc.
- Fixed an issue with tweening animations not updating the interface.
RPG Architect update for 1 August 2024
Feature Updates and Bug Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
