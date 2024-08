Share · View all patches · Build 15230558 · Last edited 1 August 2024 – 18:59:04 UTC by Wendy

We're happy to announce the release of the Korean II expansion set with 6 new Things.

This set includes:

Chollima

Peninsula

Kumiho

Gwisin

Jeosung Saja

Garden

GAME ADJUSTMENTS

Huldufolk Resource Cost reduced from 5 to 4. Debt Cost reduced from 3 to 2.