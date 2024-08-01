 Skip to content

Seven Cities Playtest update for 1 August 2024

Outsider camp 2

Last edited 1 August 2024

📢 Attention Outsiders! 📢

We are thrilled to announce the 2nd Outsider Camp happening on Thursday, 1st August at 9 PM CEST!

🌟 What's New?

  • Gamepad Support: Experience Seven Cities with a gamepad for the first time!
  • The first 18 Brand New Legendary Items: Discover powerful new additions to your arsenal.
  • More Specializations: Customize your character with even more options.
  • New Difficulty System: Challenge yourself with our revamped difficulty settings.
  • Enhanced VFX: Enjoy improved visual effects for a more immersive experience.

Join us as we dive into these exciting updates and discuss the future roadmap of Seven Cities. It's a perfect opportunity to share your thoughts, ask questions, and connect with fellow Outsiders.

Don't miss out! Set your reminders and get ready for an epic session.

👉 https://www.twitch.tv/imvstudio

