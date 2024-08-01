Outsider camp 2

📢 Attention Outsiders! 📢
We are thrilled to announce the 2nd Outsider Camp happening on Thursday, 1st August at 9 PM CEST!
🌟 What's New?
- Gamepad Support: Experience Seven Cities with a gamepad for the first time!
- The first 18 Brand New Legendary Items: Discover powerful new additions to your arsenal.
- More Specializations: Customize your character with even more options.
- New Difficulty System: Challenge yourself with our revamped difficulty settings.
- Enhanced VFX: Enjoy improved visual effects for a more immersive experience.
Join us as we dive into these exciting updates and discuss the future roadmap of Seven Cities. It's a perfect opportunity to share your thoughts, ask questions, and connect with fellow Outsiders.
Don't miss out! Set your reminders and get ready for an epic session.
