Patch Notes for 1.0.2.0

Highlights

A momentous moment has arrived!

A storm of chaos settles on the Isle of Salt with the addition of a Randomizer. Choose from three options how you wish to tackle this new challenge mode. Feed it a seed or let it select one for you. You can even take on such worlds with a friend in couch coop when using the same seed.

Tired of playing in English or another boring old language? There's newly added Turkish localization!

Also featured in this build is a shift from XNA to MonoGame as well as higher resolution support for 4K/UHD users.

1.0.2.0

Bugs & Misc.

Fixed Wyrm sometimes not finding a valid landing location.

Fixed guide's fast travel in hardcore mode.

Fixed beards & masks with hide helmet.

Fixed an issue with objects stealing salt.

Fixed slimes not dropping items or salt after grab breakout.

Fixed offhand weapons damage being restricted by mainhand class restrictions.

Fixed skill nodes not being upgradable when nearby nodes are unlearned (enhanced only).

Fixed an issue with coop boss settings.

Dark Coil ignoring iframes is now isolated to Enhanced Mode, as intended.

Talking to an NPC will now de-aggro enemies.

Fixed a bug with Carsejaw triple slash not always hitting.

Updates

Windows build now uses MonoGame.

Added Turkish localization.

Randomizer Options added.

Higher resolutions now supported (e.g. 3840 x 2160).

New Randomizer Challenges

New challenge options: Item Randomizer, Monster Randomizer, Scaling Monster Randomizer.

Item Randomizer - Randomizes all non-essential items around the world.

Monster Randomizer - Randomizes enemies and bosses without stat changes.

Scaling Monster Randomizer - Enemies and bosses have adjusted stats.

Enhanced Mode Changes