 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MAJOR Salt and Sanctuary update for 1 August 2024

Patch Notes for 1.0.2.0

Share · View all patches · Build 15230320 · Last edited 1 August 2024 – 18:32:03 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Highlights

A momentous moment has arrived!

A storm of chaos settles on the Isle of Salt with the addition of a Randomizer. Choose from three options how you wish to tackle this new challenge mode. Feed it a seed or let it select one for you. You can even take on such worlds with a friend in couch coop when using the same seed.

Tired of playing in English or another boring old language? There's newly added Turkish localization!

Also featured in this build is a shift from XNA to MonoGame as well as higher resolution support for 4K/UHD users.

1.0.2.0

Bugs & Misc.

  • Fixed Wyrm sometimes not finding a valid landing location.
  • Fixed guide's fast travel in hardcore mode.
  • Fixed beards & masks with hide helmet.
  • Fixed an issue with objects stealing salt.
  • Fixed slimes not dropping items or salt after grab breakout.
  • Fixed offhand weapons damage being restricted by mainhand class restrictions.
  • Fixed skill nodes not being upgradable when nearby nodes are unlearned (enhanced only).
  • Fixed an issue with coop boss settings.
  • Dark Coil ignoring iframes is now isolated to Enhanced Mode, as intended.
  • Talking to an NPC will now de-aggro enemies.
  • Fixed a bug with Carsejaw triple slash not always hitting.

Updates

  • Windows build now uses MonoGame.
  • Added Turkish localization.
  • Randomizer Options added.
  • Higher resolutions now supported (e.g. 3840 x 2160).

New Randomizer Challenges

  • New challenge options: Item Randomizer, Monster Randomizer, Scaling Monster Randomizer.
  • Item Randomizer - Randomizes all non-essential items around the world.
  • Monster Randomizer - Randomizes enemies and bosses without stat changes.
  • Scaling Monster Randomizer - Enemies and bosses have adjusted stats.

Enhanced Mode Changes

  • Adjusted the drops of Saltless, Alkymancery Knight, and Eye Scorpion.
  • Adjusted stats on Forgotten Three, Stench Most Foul, Nameless God, Eye Scorpion, and Murdiela Mal.
  • Created new NG+1 base stats and incremental stats for NG+2-7.
  • Throwing daggers are now available at all merchants.
  • Fire and Sky's Clarity buff now grants more focus on regular spells and incantations and less on barrage-type spells.
  • Reduced previous weight adjustment on greataxes.

Changed files in this update

Windows Salt Content Depot 283641
  • Loading history…
Linux Salt Linux Depot 283642
  • Loading history…
macOS Salt OSX Depot 283643
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link