Patch Notes for 1.0.2.0

Highlights
A momentous moment has arrived!
A storm of chaos settles on the Isle of Salt with the addition of a Randomizer. Choose from three options how you wish to tackle this new challenge mode. Feed it a seed or let it select one for you. You can even take on such worlds with a friend in couch coop when using the same seed.
Tired of playing in English or another boring old language? There's newly added Turkish localization!
Also featured in this build is a shift from XNA to MonoGame as well as higher resolution support for 4K/UHD users.
1.0.2.0
Bugs & Misc.
- Fixed Wyrm sometimes not finding a valid landing location.
- Fixed guide's fast travel in hardcore mode.
- Fixed beards & masks with hide helmet.
- Fixed an issue with objects stealing salt.
- Fixed slimes not dropping items or salt after grab breakout.
- Fixed offhand weapons damage being restricted by mainhand class restrictions.
- Fixed skill nodes not being upgradable when nearby nodes are unlearned (enhanced only).
- Fixed an issue with coop boss settings.
- Dark Coil ignoring iframes is now isolated to Enhanced Mode, as intended.
- Talking to an NPC will now de-aggro enemies.
- Fixed a bug with Carsejaw triple slash not always hitting.
Updates
- Windows build now uses MonoGame.
- Added Turkish localization.
- Randomizer Options added.
- Higher resolutions now supported (e.g. 3840 x 2160).
New Randomizer Challenges
- New challenge options: Item Randomizer, Monster Randomizer, Scaling Monster Randomizer.
- Item Randomizer - Randomizes all non-essential items around the world.
- Monster Randomizer - Randomizes enemies and bosses without stat changes.
- Scaling Monster Randomizer - Enemies and bosses have adjusted stats.
Enhanced Mode Changes
- Adjusted the drops of Saltless, Alkymancery Knight, and Eye Scorpion.
- Adjusted stats on Forgotten Three, Stench Most Foul, Nameless God, Eye Scorpion, and Murdiela Mal.
- Created new NG+1 base stats and incremental stats for NG+2-7.
- Throwing daggers are now available at all merchants.
- Fire and Sky's Clarity buff now grants more focus on regular spells and incantations and less on barrage-type spells.
- Reduced previous weight adjustment on greataxes.
Changed files in this update