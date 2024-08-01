 Skip to content

MonCon update for 1 August 2024

v1.0.4

Build 15230314 · Last edited 1 August 2024 – 22:26:06 UTC

Hey everyone! Here comes another small patch for MonCon! As we continue to plow through our list of semi-serious known issues, here's what we got fixed this week:

  • Various graphical & usability improvements for the Trading Expert phone app - this app should be much easier to navigate now!
  • Fixed bug where autosave file would keep unnecessary "cruft" from previous saves
  • Fixed a graphical bug in room 709 that occurs at the chapter boundary between evening and after-midnight
  • Graphics, text, and battle logic improvements to various boss battles in the after-midnight section of the game

