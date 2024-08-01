Update, Version 20240801

English

############Content###############

[Item]New Item: The Fake Pass Permission to Jiru

[Katan]Someone in Katan can forge The Fake Pass Permission to Jiru for you.

[Qinuyi Underwater Checkpoint]You can use the Fake Pass Permission to Jiru to pass the checkpoint. But suspicion will rise over time.

[Underwater Tunnel Jiru Side]Even if you have triggered the alarm by breaking through the checkpoint by force before, you can silence the alarm by using the Fake Pass Permission to Jiru just like you can do that with a real one.

[The House of the 20th]Tanya's dialog will slightly change if you get through the checkpoint by using the fake pass before she gives you permission to Jiru Island.

简体中文

##########Content#################

【物品】新物品：伪造的吉鲁通行证

【卡坦】某个在卡坦的人可以为你伪造吉鲁通行证。

【奇努伊海底关卡】你现在可以使用伪造的吉鲁通行证通过海底关卡。但是，可疑程度会逐渐增加。

【海底隧道-吉鲁侧】就算你此前因为强行通过海底关卡而触发警报，你也可以使用伪造的通行证来平息警报。就像真的可以一样。

【第20号房】如果你之前使用伪造的通行证通过了海底关卡，谭雅在给你进入吉鲁岛的许可的时候的对话会有变化。

