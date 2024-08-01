 Skip to content

Hyper Online: VTuber Avatar Studio update for 1 August 2024

Update notes for August 1st 2024

Today's update adds scenes support! Save up to 3 scenes for free, or join Hyper Pro and add unlimited scenes. We've also:

  • Made minor optimizations.
  • Fixed an issue with non-english regions missing text.

