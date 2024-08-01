- Some level streaming optimizations.
- Closed church balcony doors on Nest level.
- Fixed a bug where storage door that was locked from inside on Source level cave could be opened from the outside.
- Made church side doors unbreakable on Nest level so player can't shoot his way in.
- Made one door unbreakable on Source level that was not meant to be accessed even by breaking it.
- Added texture to flashlight cone and improved functionality regarding brightness.
- Disabled saving during movement inside rail office on Source level.
The Origin Theory - Episode One update for 1 August 2024
Patch 1.20
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows English Depot 2975983
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update