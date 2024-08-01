 Skip to content

The Origin Theory - Episode One update for 1 August 2024

Patch 1.20

  • Some level streaming optimizations.
  • Closed church balcony doors on Nest level.
  • Fixed a bug where storage door that was locked from inside on Source level cave could be opened from the outside.
  • Made church side doors unbreakable on Nest level so player can't shoot his way in.
  • Made one door unbreakable on Source level that was not meant to be accessed even by breaking it.
  • Added texture to flashlight cone and improved functionality regarding brightness.
  • Disabled saving during movement inside rail office on Source level.

