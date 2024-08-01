 Skip to content

Supreme Ruler 2030 update for 1 August 2024

Supreme Ruler 1936 Remastered DLC Released

Last edited 1 August 2024

The Supreme Ruler 1936 Remastered DLC is now available!

Play through Campaigns, Scenarios and Sandboxes from our original 1936 release, with the addition of new game features from the Supreme Ruler 2030 game engine including improved graphics, AI improvements, new features in Espionage, Diplomacy, the Tech Tree, and much more!

All Remastered Content is available as part of our Expansion Pass, or can be purchased individually as a DLC package.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2702500/Supreme_Ruler_2030_Expansion_Pass/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2878240/Supreme_Ruler_1936_Remastered_DLC/

