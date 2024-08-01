First Major UPDATE - v.0.6.0 OUT NOW!

Already teased in our Livestreams (what, you didn’t know we have a Twitch channel? Check it out here: https://www.twitch.tv/songsofsilence ) we have been working on some nice improvements and are happy to bring you our first major update from our Early Access Roadmap!



Quality of life, but also one big bugfix that will make the AI feel better and smarter. Already brought to our private beta branch. Read more here: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2195410/view/4270057097475752261?l=english.

We carried over a bugfix that now allows AI armies to enter their own locations to stash in their gold, recruit new units & heroes. We hope that makes the Skirmish even more fun!

But, there’s more!

[Roadmap Feature] Movement System Rework

Motivated by feedback from our dear Community, and the team, we aimed to improve the UX and quality of live. It is now easier to move & sneak past units on the map, as we adjusted the control zones. The movement calculation make more sense now, and you can even make the more complicated trips – close to rivers or mountains (to a degree – of course)





[Roadmap Feature] SteamDeck & Controller Support

We heard some of you like to play on their SteamDeck, or with Controllers. We improved the input system, and the UI. And yes, we adjusted the font size too. We hope it helps!





[Community Feedback] Garrison Aid when breaking Sieges

Hoping to overcome the issue with early game sieging and preventing it – and to make the garrison more impactful – we decided to let the Garrison join you in the fight when you try to break a siege. Now your enemies will think twice, before they attack you!

[Community Feedback] Added Settings to let Music play when using another Window

Especially important for our streamers, you can now decide whether you want the music to play or to stop when checking out another window. Our Songs of Silence Music is great, so why not keep listening to it in the background?





Other Improvements!

Army Management and Location Interaction : AI now considers to put Units into the location to heal them, and to leave other units in the Garrison for better protection

: AI now considers to put Units into the location to heal them, and to leave other units in the Garrison for better protection AI Armies can move through allied occupied locations : Instead of going around, the armies now go through their location

: Instead of going around, the armies now go through their location Updated Wilderness Biome on Large Maps . Looks prettier now and has more details!

. Looks prettier now and has more details! Implemented procedurally generated decoration assets : You can now find various small details across the maps, such as vegetations or windmills!

: You can now find various small details across the maps, such as vegetations or windmills! Updated the Light Vein Visuals: They look sharper, and are more visible on the map!

Thousand Kingdoms [UNIT] Rangers : Added Banding: Guardian [UNIT] Hearthguard :

Increased Slayer: Cavalry from Tier 2 to 3,

Added Guard 1 perk [UNIT] Luminant Infantry : Increased Pierce from Tier 1 to 2 [UNIT] Knights Luminark : Increased Annihilate from Tier 1 to 2 [UNIT] Ironsworn : Added Accurate 2 [UNIT] Ragesworn : Increased Health from 15 to 18 [UNIT] Wordbringer :

Increased Power from 7 to 8,

Replaced Weaponmaster with Reflect Damage 3 [CARD] Realmbuilder :

Increased Pioneer from Tier 2 to 3,

Added bonus starting Building Material +50,

Changed starting army: now starts with Catapult instead of 2 Archers [HERO] Hochmeister :

Increased Health from 24 to 26,

Increased Armor from Tier 1 to 2 [CARD] Wings of Urak :

Increased Power from 3/5/7 to 5/7/9,

Reduced reuse cooldown from from 15 to 10 seconds [HERO] Hierophant vocations; Added bonus starting Divine Favor +50 [CARD] Divine Spark : Reduced reuse cooldown from 30 to 20 seconds

Old Race [UNIT] Prideful :

Replaced Linebreaker with Devastating Charge 2

Changed keyword from Knight to Guardian

Added Banding: Guardian

Changed Power from 6 to 5 [UNIT] Harbinger :

Increased Ward from Tier 1 to 2

Removed Weaponmaster (due to a buff to Reflect Damage) [UNIT] Garant :

Added Pierce 2

Replaced Slayer: Gestalt, Horror, Void with Slayer: Beast, Horror, Monster

Reduced Evade from Tier 3 to 1

Added Accurate 2 [UNIT] Lorekeeper :

Added Construct and Believer keyword instead of Infantry

Recruitable at Celestial Temple Tier 2 and Primordial Temple Tier 1

Increased Health from 5 to 6 [UNIT] Ansturm : Changed recruitment costs to150 Building Material and 70 Hymn [UNIT] Konstruktor, Stonesinger Vocation : Changed starting card from Konstruktorium 2 to Depot 2 [HERO] Konstruktor, Grand Arkitekt Vocation : Added bonus starting Building Material +75 [HERO] Monodika vocations : Increased Ward from Tier 1 to 2 [HERO] Monodika, Scion of the Wild vocation : Changed the starting tier of Summon Primordial Beast card from Tier 3 to Tier 1 [CARD] Summon Primordial Beasts:

Changed summoning pools for every Tier: Tier 1: Svarter, Lindbolg, Tausdendfuss Tier 2: Colossal Svarter, Urbolg, Purzel Tier 3: Svarter Elder, Eulmar, Urborn



Changed card cost:

* Tier 1: 85 Gold, 20 Faction Resource * Tier 2: 110 Gold, 30 Faction Resource * Tier 3: 220 Gold, 100 Faction Resource

[CARD] Summon Konstrukt :

Renamed to Summon War Titan

Always summons strong Konstrukts

Costs changed to 75 Building Material and 120 Hymn

[CARD] Summon Transport Konstrukt : Added Wunderborn to the pool

Crusade [UNIT] Thralls : Added Ward 1 [UNIT] Giger :

Increased the number of combatants from 14 to 16

Replaced Fear 1 with Enfeeble 1

Reduced Power from 3 to 2 [UNIT] Omen : Replaced Life Steal with Devour 2 [UNIT] Hesher :

Increased Power from 5 to 6

Removed Fly

Added Ward 1

Replaced Fear 3 with Dread 1 [HERO] Kantor : Increased max army size [CARD] By Her Will :

Adjusted summoning pools

Changed cost to 45 Void Essence [CARD] Minor Crusade Summoning : Removed Hesher from summoning pool [CARD] Major Crusade Summoning :

Added Hesher to summoning pool

Adjusted card costs from 100/85/70 to 120/100/80

Neutrals [WORLD] Unified starting resources per faction :

1000 Kingdoms & Old Race: 200 Gold, 50 Building Material, 35 Faction Resource

Crusade: 100 Gold, 40 Building Material, 85 Faction Resource [WORLD] Adventures : Removed Urborn, Eulmar, Silent King, Silent Emperor, Arkitekt, Worldscar, Ansturm for Tier 1 Adventure Battles [WORLD] Purgatories : Removed damage when ending turn while occupying Purgatories [UNIT] Vogelfrey Infantry : Added Banding: Rogue [UNIT] Vogelfrey Cavalry : Changed Health from 5 to 4 [UNIT] Urgbolg : Removed Banding: Primordial [UNIT] Forest Wardens : Reduced Reflect Damage from Tier 2 to 1 (due to Reflect Damage buff) [HERO] Kobold Heroes :

Increased Health from 18 to 22

Removed Slow

Increased max army size [CARD] Barter :

Changed the card cost to 50 Gold for all tiers

Increased the reward for the best deal (115->150 Gold on Tier 1 & low prosperity location)

Slightly reduced the chance of best deal and increased the chance of normal deal for all tiers [HERO] Erudite : Added Enfeeble 2 [HERO] Erudite, Botanist vocation : Replaced Ranged with Summon: Rose Knight [CARD] Seed Life :

Removed medium and big plants from spawn pool

Reduced cost from 35/30/25 to 15/8/0 Faction Resource [HERO] Disciple of Mideas :

Added bonus starting Gold +200

Added +1 Vogelfrey Cavalry to starting army [UNIT] Svarter Elder :

Increased Trample from Tier 2 to 3

Added Fear 3 [UNIT] Svarter, Colossal Svarter, Svarter Elder : Added Primordial tag [PERK] Reflect Damage : Reflect damage Power increased from 3/4/5 to 4/6/8 [UNIT] Rose Knight : Reduced Reflect Damage from Tier 3 to 2 [UNIT] Wiederganger :

Increased unit size from 14 to 16

Increased Fear from Tier 1 to 2 [UNIT] Echoes :

Increased Health from 2 to 3

Increased Fear from Tier 1 to 2

Increased Power from 3 to 4

Added Reflect Damage 2 [UNIT] Koloss :

Increased Fear from Tier 2 to 3

Increased Annihilate from Tier 2 to 3

Added Pierce 3

Increased Health from 15 to 22 [UNIT] Reisiger :

Increased _Fea_r from Tier 1 to 2

Increased Pierce from Tier 1 to 2 [UNIT] Furor :

Replaced Devastating Charge 2 with Linebreaker

Increased Fear from Tier 1 to 2 [UNIT] Fury :

Increased Health from 9 to 14

Added Annihilate 1

Increased Power from 7 to 8 [UNIT] Silent King :

Increase Health from 22 to 24

Added Annihilate 1 [UNIT] Silent Emperor :

Increase Health from 22 to 24

Reduced the number of spawnedEchoes from 3 to 2 (due to Echoes buff) [UNIT] Dargon : Increased Fear from Tier 1 to 2 [UNIT] UrDargon :

Increased Dread from Tier 1 to 2

Increased Health from 15 to 20 [CARD] Summon Gestalts :

Split into two separate summoning cards: Summon Lesser Gestalts (costs 45 faction resource) and Summon Ancient Gestalts (costs 100 faction resource). Both cards are now available in the Dark Tower [WORLD] Mercenary Camps :

Changed recruitment options to rogue-type units

Prosperity points of locations do not increase beyond level 3 anymore.



BUGS SQUASHED!

Silent Order recruitment card can't be used

Buildings don't unlock recruitment cards if they existed already but required prosperity level up

Some Encyclopedia stats are incorrect or broken

Encyclopedia Highlight still displayed in Main Menu after clicking on all new entries

When switching to 1366x768 resolution or from Borderless to Fullscreen, the game doesn’t flash anymore

Added a visual indicator for the Fountainhead of Light perk on the Light side, which was not identifiable before without the tooltip

Changed the text for Void Effigy Building Card which said it gives Void income. It now correctly says it gives Building Material.

Fixed a bug where AI armies did not enter their own locations to stash in loot or recruit units.

Corrected texts for the German Localization on Cards

Fixed a bug where the Recruitment cards did not have a lock for unexplored adventure locations

Crusade: Removed the +1 Void Essence / turn for the bound purgatory Corrected the Build Up card behavior for Crusade Removed the available Build up at the beginning for the Kantor, Void Herald Prosperity points of locations increase beyond max level (unfair Crusade advantage)

Fixed a bug where the Garrison units of a besieged location disappeared if the army inside attacked & lost

Corrected the Hearthstone Pendant Artifact behavior. It now regenerates the units’ health again.

Fixed an Issue where the Silent Order Card couldn’t be use for Hochmeister

Added the missing WorldWalker card to the Wild Purgatory

Void Beacon (Voidsong) building perk tooltip description shows code strings

Known Issues

The Forsaken Regalia & Chisel of Aum artefacts do not behave as described in their descriptions.

Inspire Effect does not modify the power correctly on units affected by Dread or Fear.

An exploit that lowers the cost of a certain card when entering a location... (Can you find it? ;) )

Your Feedback Matters!

Many changes made were bugs reported, or changes suggested by you, our dear Community! After playing this update, please let us know your thoughts in the Feedback Thread on Steam, or in the special Forum on Discord!

Especially if you play with a Controller. Let us know if it feels natural or unintuitive. We would love to hear your feedback!

Multiplayer session live on Twitch!

We're live on Twitch every Thursday playing multiplayer sessions with the Community!

Join us here: https://www.twitch.tv/songsofsilence

And drop a follow 💜 to not miss the chance to join us in Songs of Silence Multiplayer!

See you all on the battlefield ⚔️

Cheers!

The Chimera Team