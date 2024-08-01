 Skip to content

Out of Orbit update for 1 August 2024

Version 0.3.9 Patch Bug Fix Log

Share · View all patches · Build 15229930 · Last edited 1 August 2024 – 17:46:09 UTC by Wendy

Please send any bugs you find to outoforbitofficialgame@gmail.com

  • Fixed spaceship duplication bug.

  • Fixed still air after explosion bug.

  • Fixed self-destruction countdown.

  • Fixed no enemy spawning bug.

  • Fixed no movement in tutorial bug.

  • Fixed wall crash Editor.

  • Fixed alarm clipping throught editor.

  • Fixed a very nasty wall load bug.

  • Fixed rockets not despawning when in editor.

  • Fixed force field power bug.

  • Fixed trading increases faction favor.

  • Fixed NPC's teleporting when ship stops.

  • Fixed door unlimited HP.

  • Asteroid now spawns with a rarity rating.

  • Added a save lock message.

  • This update will corrupt your inventory.

  • Might corrupt save files

  • might require reinstallation

Cheers,
Bryan

