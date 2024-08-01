Version 0.3.9 Patch Bug Fix Log

Please send any bugs you find to outoforbitofficialgame@gmail.com
-
Fixed spaceship duplication bug.
-
Fixed still air after explosion bug.
-
Fixed self-destruction countdown.
-
Fixed no enemy spawning bug.
-
Fixed no movement in tutorial bug.
-
Fixed wall crash Editor.
-
Fixed alarm clipping throught editor.
-
Fixed a very nasty wall load bug.
-
Fixed rockets not despawning when in editor.
-
Fixed force field power bug.
-
Fixed trading increases faction favor.
-
Fixed NPC's teleporting when ship stops.
-
Fixed door unlimited HP.
-
Asteroid now spawns with a rarity rating.
-
Added a save lock message.
-
This update will corrupt your inventory.
-
Might corrupt save files
-
might require reinstallation
Cheers,
Bryan
