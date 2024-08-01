 Skip to content

灵境 update for 1 August 2024

2024年8月2日0.3.9.1版本更新

Share · View all patches · Build 15229775 · Last edited 1 August 2024 – 17:26:10 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. 通过快捷键使用可装备类道具时修改为不清除快捷键物品，方便快速切换武器跟法宝
  2. 旧档NPC信息实时更新
  3. 神识探查信息修改为显示10秒后隐藏，冷却改成10秒
  4. 调整御火术最高等级为4级
  5. 功法框架拓展优化：一开始就可以给予分配点，不一定通过升级，模块激活可以通过特殊方式...
  6. 删除建造系统的承重检测，建筑物不再会因为超重导致自动坍塌
  7. 游戏默认字体替换
  8. 跳跃高度增加

Changed files in this update

Depot 2799931
  • Loading history…
