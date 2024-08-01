- 通过快捷键使用可装备类道具时修改为不清除快捷键物品，方便快速切换武器跟法宝
- 旧档NPC信息实时更新
- 神识探查信息修改为显示10秒后隐藏，冷却改成10秒
- 调整御火术最高等级为4级
- 功法框架拓展优化：一开始就可以给予分配点，不一定通过升级，模块激活可以通过特殊方式...
- 删除建造系统的承重检测，建筑物不再会因为超重导致自动坍塌
- 游戏默认字体替换
- 跳跃高度增加
灵境 update for 1 August 2024
2024年8月2日0.3.9.1版本更新
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update