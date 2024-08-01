Development Update - July Edition

Things are heating up for the release of 0.3

We’ve been busy this summer preparing for our next big update, Strange Encounters, and also trying to not melt from the heat. At the beginning of the month we thought we were close to finishing this update. We learned repeatedly that there were many loose ends we needed to finish up. We’re excited to share with you everything we have been working on but we don’t want to spoil too much. The update is now about ready to go out, but before we do we want to release it as a closed Beta, and then Experimental for players.

Closed Beta

The closed Beta will be for a small, select, group of players for a short period of time. If you’re interested, please make sure to join our Discord server for more information on how to request access.

Public Experimental

After the closed Beta, the Experimental will be open to the public. An update will be shared with information on how you can access the Experimental branch, as well as important information, like backing up save files. We’re expecting to have Experimental open for about a week.

Next Steps

Once the Beta and Experimental are complete, it’ll be time to review all the feedback we receive and make any necessary adjustments and bug fixes. Ideally, we would like to have 0.3 released within a few weeks of the Experimental wrapping up, but that could change based on the feedback and reports we get.

Some of you may have noticed we were teasing some of the new turrets and elemental ammo in Discord and on our social media channels, but what good are those without something new to defend against, like this guy:

