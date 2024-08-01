v1.3.0 released!

Hi everyone,

here is a regular update, the changes:

change inventory max size from 6 to 7,

add assassin vocation,

change ch39 Ex+ shadow blades to assassins,

add SRPG Studio illustrations to extra,

change kid sprite to the new official one,

change the archmage trio vocation to archsage in ch 26,

add instant message speed config,

add options to change calculations like

follow up attack threshold (1 to 5 or without),

effective weapon damage coefficient (1.5, 2 or 3),

critical damage coefficient (2, 3 or 2B),

weapon bonus stats coefficient (1, 2 or without),

weapon weight (without, normal or default),

weapon critical coefficient (1 or 2)

(option 2 remove cri-15 from brave weapons),

weapon brave (nerf or strong),

minimum damage (0 or 1),

infinity wand range,

also add FE presets options for changing automatically calculations.

[spoiler]Minerva in part 3 can change vocation to assassin,

Arthur in part 3 can change vocation to Bow King again,

Percival in part 3 can change vocation to Royal Lancer again.

[/spoiler]

updated SRPG Studio to the latest version v1.299.

Notes: This version has been playtested in two difficulties three times.

Thank you for your support,

David Nguyen.