Sid Meier's Civilization VII - Gameplay Showcase Coming August 20

Greetings Civ Fans!

Since we announced _Sid Meier's Civilization VII_ back in June, the entire team at Firaxis Games has been delighted to see the excitement and passion shared throughout the Civ community. We promised that your first look at gameplay would be coming in August, and now we want to provide some details on what you can expect.

Civilization is a game that is as wide as it is deep, covering the span of human history as you build your empire piece by piece in the attempt to stand the test of time. We know many of you love getting into the details, and we do too - that's why we're going all-out for the gameplay reveal coming later this month.

First, mark your calendars for August 20, 2024! We're excited to be part of Gamescom Opening Night Live with Geoff Keighley, where we'll debut our gameplay trailer for Civilization VII. This will be the first time the world sees Civilization VII in motion, and you won't want to miss it. Make sure you tune-in at Twitch.tv/gamescom at 11:00 AM PT / 8:00 PM CEST to watch Opening Night Live as it airs.

After Opening Night Live, visit Twitch.tv/FiraxisGames at 1:30 PM PT / 10:30 PM CEST to watch our official Civilization VII Gameplay Showcase! For more than 20 minutes, we'll share exclusive insights from the development team about this revolutionary new chapter in the franchise, including our vision for the game as well as its innovative new features. For a one-stop shop on everything Civilization VII, you'll definitely want to catch this one live!

But that’s just the start! From August 21 to 25, attendees at Gamescom should be sure to stop by the Civilization VII booth located in Hall 6.

Finally, we'll be heading over to PAX West in Seattle and hope to see you there! On August 31, Kinda Funny Games' Greg Miller will host our developer panel, where we'll share new insights and behind-the-scenes anecdotes from the creation of Civilization VII. For those attending in-person, we'll be located in the Main Theater on the 5th floor of the Summit Building. Viewers at home can watch live on Twitch.tv/PAX at 11:00 AM PT. Catch you in the Emerald City!

August is just the first step in our journey. Thank you for being the best fans in the world. We can't wait to show you Civilization VII and take one more turn together.

-The Firaxis Development Team