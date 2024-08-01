Version 0.25.5 is now live!

Hi everyone! Got a lot of changes for you this week!

First off, I've added a lot of AI for the civilians that are in the Alerted (cyan) phase.

They now have an Alarm Amount that indicates how long they are going to last before they turn to Alarmed civilians and start trying to fend for themselves. I want to show in game how this is calculated eventually but for now I will give you a small breakdown here:

There is a baseline alert level of 25% that people get for being alert.

Seeing a zombie in person adds another 50% as that makes them aware of the threat.

The police being absent after a time in their area adds another 25%.

Being around dead bodies increases their alarm by 20% per body in the area. I felt like it didn't make much sense that people wouldn't freak out if there were a lot of dead people around so this is a large part of what causes people to fend for themselves.

Being in Incident Mode caps the alarm to 50% as I don't want civilians to be fending for themselves when the sim is still in a state where the police believe they have it under control as it felt like civilians were overreacting.

Cops being in Withdraw mode and abandoning the survivors will add another 50% as most civilians will realise they are on their own.

I also want to add other factors in future updates such as being around other alerted survivors or being alone but this is it for now. Let me know what you think should be factored in!

Another change I've done is I've tweaked the panic distance:

In my opinion people were running too far when being scared (about 100 tiles) so I've halved it to 50 and this feels much more appropriate a response. You can see that people gather at a distance that seems reasonable considering the location of the threat. It also means infected don't flee halfway across the city and as a result the civilians are standing a much better chance of survival in the default settings. I'm thinking of changing the default to make it harder for the civilians to survive and I'd like your thoughts on this also!

I've also fixed a few bugs this week:

I've fixed a bug with the R rate where some variables weren't being reset causing the R number on subsequent sims to be far higher than it should be.

I've fixed a bug where Alarmed(purple) civilians were not changing back to their purple colour after being panicked (yellow) and as a result a lot more yellow civilians were wandering around when they should be purple.

Thanks for playing and I hope you enjoy the update!