Last Epoch Patch Notes 1.1.4

Balance Changes

Our recent fix to cases where conditional damage bonuses were applying incorrectly had some unintended consequences, which heavily impacted specific builds in ways players could not have anticipated. To correct this, we're buffing these skills or effects to restore the power they had before this fix.

Witchfire

Base damage increased from 300 necrotic and 300 fire to 600 necrotic and 600 fire.

Grimhilde's Domain now grants Witchfire 2% more damage per 1% ignite chance with fire skills (from 1% per 1%), and 4% more damage per 1% damned chance with necrotic skills (from 3% per 1%). It now has alt text clarifying that these damage modifiers are additive with each other, but multiplicative with all other modifiers (this is not a change of functionality).

Damned Overload's description has been updated to "You deal 2% more Damned damage to enemies per 1% missing health on you and 1% more damned damage per 2% missing health on the target" (previously stated it was giving 1% more Damned damage to enemies per 2% missing health on you). Its functionality has always matched this new description.

Earthquake

All nodes which referenced the "initial hit" now instead describe it as the "initial slam". This is still referring to the damaging slam of Earthquake, as opposed to its Aftershocks. This clarification was made so that we could specify whether these effects apply generic more damage or specifically more hit damage. No functionality has changed in this regard, these are only clarifications.

The Harder They Fall's description has been updated to clarify that it gives more hit damage for the initial slam (previously was ambiguous about whether it's more damage or more hit damage).

Seismic Smash's description has been updated to clarify that modifiers to Aftershock damage on this tree apply to the initial slam (previously stated "Increases to Aftershock damage on this tree apply to the initial hit").

Shatterquake grants 40% more hit damage to chilled or frozen enemies. It was previously described as "30% more damage to chilled or frozen enemies", and was actually giving two separate multipliers: 30% more hit damage to chilled enemies, and 30% more hit damage to frozen enemies. It was always a bonus exclusive to hits, but it being applied as two separate multipliers was unintended.

Rupture grants 15% more initial slam damage (from 12%).

Earthquake now has a damage effectiveness of 700% (from 350%).

Earthquake's Aftershocks now have a damage effectiveness of 200% (from 100%).

Changes

UI

Corrected some monster modifiers not being capitalized correctly.

Controller

Gamepad can now navigate to Pet additional slots (the little slot that augments the pet).

Allowed pressing R3 on a gamepad to pin/unpin quests on the map.

Localization

Japanese, Chinese and Korean language improvements.

Skills

Made the cooldown recovery indicator on ability icons show up when recovering additional charges, but at 65% of normal opacity.

The off cooldown flash still occurs correctly when going from 0 to 1 charge and there's no equivalent flash when going from 1 charge to 2, etc.

Bugs

Aberroth

Fixed an issue that allowed accessing Aberroth without having joined the Forgotten Knight faction.

Skills and Passives

Acolyte

Drain Life

Fixed a bug where Necrotic Feast allowed you to drain mana from yourself or other players. People are friends, not food!

Ghostflame

Fixed a bug where Ghostflame would display incorrect active and inactive tags on the skill panel.

Fixed a bug where Fuel of Anguish was giving critical strike multiplier per 100 missing health, instead of critical strike chance per 100 missing health.

Summon Wraith

Echoes Inside has had its description updated, as it was contradicting its statline (it summons two additional wraiths, not three).

Mage

Disintegrate

Fixed a bug where Lucomancer's stacks could fall off earlier than intended.

Mage Passives

Sun and Storms typo fix.

Sorcerer Passives

Clarified that Lost Knowledge triggers on direct casts only.

Fixed Spelling of both versions of the Talons of Grandeur blessing.

Primalist

Earthquake

Snowcrash now probably mentions it consumes mana rather than adds a mana cost.

Fury Leap

Fixed a bug where Fury Leap did not use cold VFX when the skill is converted to cold.

Gathering Storm

Thunderous Strikes typo fix.

Swarmblade Form

Locust Master no longer mentions it buffs your Locusts, as that functionality was removed.

Werebear Roar

Now uses the same text about cooldown recovery as Warcry.

Wolf Howl (from Summon Wolf)

Now correctly mentions in the description how much this heals you and allies.

Rogue

Falconry

Side by Side now correctly says Falcon Strike.

Removed the extra "your" from Rending Talons.

Lethal Mirage

Sundering Blows typo fix.

Net

Tinkerer's Combo now correctly says the effect can trigger once per 2 seconds (from twice per 2 seconds).

Sentinel

Forge Guard

Fixed a bug where Master of Arms did not grant its +2 strength with a two handed weapon if you were wielding a spear.

Shield Rush

Desynchronous Charge now properly states it removes the Traversal tag.

Dark Regression increased mana cost now properly shows as a downside.

Forge Guard Passives

Champion of the Forge threshold bonus now more clearly states that it grants additional critical strike multiplier while wielding a 2 handed weapon.

Fixed missing ´e´ in Master of Arms description.

UI

Fixed a bug which caused The Last Ruin, The Age of Winter, or Spirits of Fire timelines to show no "current blessing" when replacing a blessing in the confirmation window.

Fixed an issue where the login panel's title background could extend past the edge of the panel.

Fixed the height of NPC chat messages. Multiline NPC chat messages should no longer overlap.

Fixed a bug where a summoned crab was not highlightable, therefore players could not see the crabs name.

Fixed an issue leading to waypoints sometimes blocking projectiles.

Loot Filter

Fixed the display categories for "Increased Area for Melee Area Skills (of Conquest), Mana and Mana Regen (Manaforged), and Mana and Mana Spent Gained as Ward (Transfusing) affixes in the Loot Filter Rule Affix Condition UI.

Controller

In the battle with Aberroth, if the player is using a controller, the correct health bar is displayed on the UI. Additionally, the orb in this battle is not an auto-target for the controller.

Fixed an issue where the UI menu controller could block player movement.

Fixed an issue with gamepad where pressing the specialize button in the skill tree sometimes would not work.

Enemies

Reworked the Winged Fire Boss abilities that created the firelines. It should be much more fair and avoidable now.

Made the Winged Fire Boss projectile that goes out and back destroy itself when the enemy dies.

Reworked Avalanche spell on the Wengari Patriarch to be less punishing and gave it a new, more clear indicator.

Fixed a bug where the Wengari Patriarch and Matriarch had ward thresholds in the monolith.

Fixed a bug where the screen shake from the Void Horror Slam was a couple seconds late.

Fixed a bug where the Abomination Boss death animation would not play.

SFX

Fixed the SFX for the MTX Embermane Tiger.

Settings