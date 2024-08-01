- Tutorials : Added tasks video tutorials on a big screen in the lobby, and within the tablet directly ingame (previously linking to a youtube video in the steam overlay).
- Ban function : You can ban players from you current lobby via the Player List menu. Bans are temporary for the current lobby, and will revert when you create a new one.
- Session/Lobby name change : Dissociated session/lobby for clarity.
- Game balance : Rebalanced default session settings, and added an option to disable weapons.
- Tools rebalance : Rebalanced screwdriver.
- Sounds : Changed player steps sound.
- Removed cheat mode : Some players abused this in public sessions, so we are temporary removing it until we find a better way to introduce it.
LOCKDOWN Protocol update for 1 August 2024
UPDATE 0.1.16
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2780981
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update