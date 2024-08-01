 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

LOCKDOWN Protocol update for 1 August 2024

UPDATE 0.1.16

Share · View all patches · Build 15228934 · Last edited 1 August 2024 – 17:09:25 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Tutorials : Added tasks video tutorials on a big screen in the lobby, and within the tablet directly ingame (previously linking to a youtube video in the steam overlay).
  • Ban function : You can ban players from you current lobby via the Player List menu. Bans are temporary for the current lobby, and will revert when you create a new one.
  • Session/Lobby name change : Dissociated session/lobby for clarity.
  • Game balance : Rebalanced default session settings, and added an option to disable weapons.
  • Tools rebalance : Rebalanced screwdriver.
  • Sounds : Changed player steps sound.
  • Removed cheat mode : Some players abused this in public sessions, so we are temporary removing it until we find a better way to introduce it.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2780981
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link