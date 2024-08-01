 Skip to content

MAJOR Fairytale Furnishing update for 1 August 2024

Pixel Mode - Now Available in the Game!

Build 15228927 · Last edited 1 August 2024 – 20:33:13 UTC

We know that there are players for whom a truly cozy game is impossible without charming pixels. If you are one of them, you can enable "Pixel Mode" in the game settings.


Enjoy your game!

