Continental Biome free pack : Pear trees and pears

v 1.0.3.1 Continental biome : Pear tree

More variety to the biomes of the game starting with the European continental biome. The pear tree is one of those characteristic trees of the ancient Europe. During the next weeks we will continue publishing more elements belonging to this biome along with the usual game enhancements. Stay tuned!

LATEST CHANGES & FIXES

Included pear tree and pear resource.

Improved service points visualization when placing buildings.

Fixed meat raw visuals in the dryer.

Fixed crash when burying bodies.

Fixed crash when loading corrupted game meta-data.

Fixed resource spots regrowing on farms and other areas.

WHAT'S NEXT?

We are working on new content updates not yet disclosed while improving the game.

