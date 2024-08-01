Sailist Early Access - Update 1.0.2

Changes
- If saving to My Documents fails due to permissions issues on Windows, modify to save to the default save path (C:\Users\%username%\AppData\LocalLow\KOY\Sailist)
- Settings files are now saved in the default path (C:\Users%username%\AppData\LocalLow\KOY\Sailist).
- Changed the default selected quantity for loot acquisition to the max value.
- Improved the durability indicator for ship equipment to be more easily identifiable with icons.
- Enhanced the ship equipment attachment grid to automatically sort by tier and durability.
- Added base speed and rotation speed information to ship descriptions.
- Fleet ship information now displays speed and rotation speed, including equipment bonus values.
Fixes
- Fixed a bug where item positions in the character inventory were not being saved.
- Fixed missing sound when clicking the Sailor Distribution button.
Changed files in this update