Nerobi v0.8705

- Fixed a bug that prevented earning the "Gullible" achievement on the first trap.
- Fixed a bug where languages that didn't have translations wouldn't fall back to English.
- Fixed bug regarding character name translations in dialogues. They are now correctly translated.
- Two historical ruins have been moved from the "Forest of Perdition" chapter to the "The Mighty Fallen Guardian" and "Ancient Caves" chapters.
