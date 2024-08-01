 Skip to content

Nerobi update for 1 August 2024

Nerobi v0.8705

Build 15228825 · Last edited 1 August 2024 – 15:52:35 UTC

  • Fixed a bug that prevented earning the "Gullible" achievement on the first trap.
  • Fixed a bug where languages ​​that didn't have translations wouldn't fall back to English.
  • Fixed bug regarding character name translations in dialogues. They are now correctly translated.
  • Two historical ruins have been moved from the "Forest of Perdition" chapter to the "The Mighty Fallen Guardian" and "Ancient Caves" chapters.

